Lenovo™ Smart Home Essentials and Lenovo Link app give you plugand-play smart home Personalize your smart home with the all-in-one experience of the Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, paired with the Lenovo Link app

Following on this year’s release of the critically acclaimed Lenovo Smart Display, we’re rolling out the allnew Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, a complementary family of smart home solutions that offers a simple and affordable step towards a smart home that’s more flexible to use and easier to set up. With Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, you can have your smart home up and running in minutes, and control your compatible devices easily with the new Lenovo Link app on your phone1 or on your Lenovo Smart Display.

Adjust brightness on the Lenovo Smart Bulb through the Lenovo Smart Display

Today’s smart homes are driving consumers to frustration. According to studies,2 users tend to spend an average of 2.5 hours trying to set up their connected devices, while 22 percent simply give up and send their devices back. In addition, smart home owners typically deal with smart devices from different manufacturers, leading to an inconsistent setup and control experience, with constant app switching and little-to-no integration between devices. But now with the Lenovo Link app on your smartphone or tablet, you can control all of your compatible smart home devices in one place, available on iOS™ and Android™ devices.1 These smart home devices can be managed in groups or individually, so you can control specific groups of compatible smart home devices at once or automate them to perform certain actions at specific times during the day. Manage your Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, all from one app.

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials offer new users the ultimate starter pack for a smart home that’s both easy to set up and flexible. The Lenovo Smart Plug lets you power any compatible plug-in device off and on, while the Lenovo Smart Bulb can brighten and dim any room, or even adjust the color temperature— all from the app. And finally, with the Lenovo Smart Camera, you can monitor, while having their voice heard, people and spaces virtually anywhere inside and outside of your home. In addition to using the Lenovo Link app, you can control all of the Lenovo Smart Home Essentials with your voice, as they will work with the Google Assistant™ or Amazon® Alexa® platforms such as the Lenovo Smart Display.

Switch on a kettle connected to the Lenovo Smart Plug

The Lenovo Smart Plug: Connect Virtually Everything With the Lenovo Smart Plug, you can now remote control on and off the power of all compatible smart home devices that are plugged into it, from anywhere. Turn on and off your lamps, electric radiators, coffee makers or whatever compatible household appliances you’d like to control from afar. Turn on your instant pot or slow cooker when you’re about to get off work to make sure dinner’s ready by the time you get home. Forgot to turn off the lights? Turn them off remotely with your Lenovo Link app. Or if your kids aren’t listening to you after your third call for dinner or homework, you can now remotely switch off their gaming consoles or TV.

And besides responding to both your voice and remote control, the Lenovo Smart Plug is built so that it won’t block any adjacent ports—even on power strips. They also offer an extra layer of surge protection, effectively absorbing sudden spikes in voltage and helping to protect your electronics and appliances from damage.

Control the Lenovo Smart Bulb with your voice through the Lenovo Smart Display

The Lenovo Smart Bulb: See in a Whole New Light Not only can you turn on and off the lights with the Lenovo Smart Bulb, you can also adjust color temperature and brightness with just your voice. So let’s say you’re winding down at night in bed—you can now adjust the lights in your room to warmer hues that mimic the lighting at sunset and let you drift off faster.

And with the Lenovo Link app, you can easily manage multiple Lenovo Smart Bulbs simultaneously. Program the app to allow you to control specific groups of Lenovo Smart Bulbs in your home, or control each of them individually. Or have them automated at specific times during the day. The Lenovo Smart Bulb is completely plug and play, and doesn’t require a hub to be controlled. And best of all, you can also remotely switch the porch or indoor lights on with the Lenovo Link app—all the better to ward off any opportunistic break-ins when you’re not at home in the evenings.

Lenovo Smart Camera

Lenovo Smart Camera: Keep Tabs at Home, Wherever You Roam Speaking of which, now you can make your home even more secure when you’re not there, with the Lenovo Smart Camera, which affords you a view of what’s going on in and out of your home. The Lenovo Smart Camera offers high-resolution images with wide fields of view (FOV), so you can see more of what’s going on around you. Designed so that little escapes your camera’s purview, the Lenovo Smart Camera scans the area with a 355-degree FOV from side to side and 120 degrees up and down. And with infrared night vision at a distance of up to 20 meters, you’ll be able to see inside the home at night.

And with a built-in mic and speaker, you can now sing a lullaby to your crying toddler from a remote location to make sure he falls right back to sleep, as the Lenovo Smart Camera allows for two-way audio capability. Check on your kids in the family room while you’re busy in the study, or when you’ve got your hands full in the kitchen. Or speak into the mic when dinner’s ready—everyone within hearing distance will get the message.

Monitor the nursery with the Lenovo Smart Camera

Lenovo Link App: The Only (Smart) Remote You’ll Really Need Smart home users today need to log into multiple apps to control different devices in their home—from their lights to the security camera—and constantly app switching can be a major hassle. With Lenovo Link, all your compatible smart devices are connected through just one app on your phone or tablet, giving you the option to remotely control all your Lenovo Smart Home Essentials from just one app—anywhere and at any time. Set up an automated morning routine in your Lenovo Link app, with your Lenovo Smart Bulb lights gradually brightening in your room at 8:30 in the morning, while your compatible coffee maker, toaster and hair iron are turned on using the Lenovo Smart Plug. You can set up other routines for certain times in the day, such as when you normally get home from work or go to bed, helping you keep a healthier sleep schedule during the week.

Lenovo Link App

In addition, you can control multiple compatible devices at once from the Lenovo Link app. If you’re out for dinner, for instance, you can set your app to turn on all the compatible outdoor lights at once to ward away potential intruders. Or set up a command that softens all your smart indoor home lighting with the Lenovo Smart Bulb when you feel ready to start winding down for the day.

And these are only a few possibilities—users now have more options for controlling and monitoring their homes in nearly any scenario. Controlling the Lenovo Smart Home Essentials with the Lenovo Smart Display, for instance—from your kitchen, bedroom and living room—now gives you the ability to see, hear and manage virtually your entire home from one location. And paired with the Lenovo Link app, the Lenovo Smart Home Essentials just makes your smart home simpler and more convenient.

Discover more at www.lenovo.com/IFA and www.lenovo.com/us/en/smart-home. IFA 2018 press kit with images and full specs are available here.

Pricing and Availability  Lenovo Smart Home Essentials will be available starting in the U.S. in November 2018 and is expected to expand to other markets including EMEA and Australia later.3  In the U.S., the Lenovo Smart Plug will be $29.99 and is expected to be available starting November 2018 on www.lenovo.com.3  In the U.S., the Lenovo Smart Bulb will be $29.99 and is expected to be available starting November 2018 on www.lenovo.com.3  In the U.S., the Lenovo Smart Camera will be $99.99 and is expected to be available starting early next year on www.lenovo.com.3  Lenovo Smart Display is expected to be available in Australia and the UK starting October.3

1 Devices require iOS 7 (or higher) or Android 4.4 KitKat (or higher). 2 The Customer and Product Experience (CPX) 360 Survey, iQor, Jan. 30, 2018 3 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.