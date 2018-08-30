Lenovo has made plenty of Chromebooks in the past, but just about all of them have been low-end models. The market for premium Chrome OS devices has really taken off over the past year, and just yesterday, Dell announced its first high-end Chromebook. Lenovo just unveiled three new Chrome OS laptops, including the first Yoga-branded Chromebook.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

First up is Lenovo's first premium Chromebook, the Yoga Chromebook. Its design is almost identical to the company's existing Yoga laptops, with sharp edges and a large bottom bezel. It has a standard Core i5-8250U processor, and either a 1080p or 4K display (depending on the configuration).

Specs Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R Dimensions 14.23” x 9.8” x 0.7” (361.5 x 248.85 x 17.8 mm) Weight 4.2lbs. (1.9kg) Display 15.6” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Touchscreen, or 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touchscreen Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 620 RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 64GB or 128 GB eMMC 5.1 Audio Stereo speaker Battery 56WHr 10 hours (FHD) or 9 hours (UHD) Connectivity 1x USB 3.0 + 2 x Type C (Power + Display + USB), Micro SD Card Slot, Audio Jack

Pricing starts at $599.99 for the 1080p model with 64GB of storage. That's definitely a good value, especially when you consider most Chromebooks around this price have less-powerful Core M or ARM processors. Availability starts in October.

Lenovo C330 Chromebook

Next up is a new low-end model, the Lenovo C330. This is pretty much your standard 11-inch Chromebook, complete with a 1366x768 (barf) IPS display. It's powered by a MediaTek ARM processor with 4GB RAM.

Specs Processor MediaTek 8173C - 2.10 GHz Quad Core Arm Processor Dimensions 11.49" x 8.48" x 0.77“ (292 x 215.39 x 19.6 mm) Weight 2.6lbs / 1.2 kg Display 11.6" HD (1366x768) Touch IPS Panel Graphics MediaTek Integrated Graphics RAM 4GB LPDDR3 Storage 32 GB/64 GB eMMC 5.1 Audio Dual Array/Dolby Battery Up to 10 hours Connectivity 1x USB 3.0 + 1 x Type C (Power + Display + USB), HDMI, Type C Power, SD Card Reader, Audio Jack, 720P Webcam, Microphone Wireless 802.11 AC 2x2, Bluetooth 4.1

The C330 will go on sale this October and start at $279.99. I like the two-tone color design, but otherwise there's nothing noteworthy about it.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook

Finally, we have the Lenovo S330. It's a 14-inch Chromebook, with the same MediaTek processor and 4GB RAM as the above 11-inch model. However, this is not a 2-in-1, just a normal laptop.

Specs Processor MediaTek 8173C - 2.10 GHz Quad Core Arm Processor Dimensions 12.8" x 9.1" x 0.8” (325.7 x 232.35 x 20.8 mm) Weight 3.3 lbs. (1.5kg) Display 14" HD (1366x768) TN, 14” FHD (1920x1080) TN Graphics MediaTek Integrated Graphics Memory 4GB LPDDR3 Storage 32 GB/64 GB eMMC 5.1 Audio Stereo Speakers Battery Up to 10 hours Wireless 802.11 AC 2x2, Bluetooth 4.1 Connectivity 1x USB 3.0 + 1 x Type C (Power + Display + USB), HDMI, Type C Power, SD Card Reader, Audio Jack, 720P Webcam, Single Array Microphone

Two configurations will be available - one with a 1366x768 display and 32GB storage, and another with a 1080p screen and 64GB storage. You should definitely get the latter, as 1366x768 is absolutely terrible on a 14-inch display. Pricing starts at $249.99, and it will go on sale this October.

Lenovo's new budget Chromebooks aren't anything special, but the Yoga model definitely looks interesting. It's nice to see the company finally enter the premium Chromebook market, especially among increased competition from Dell and HP. Hopefully we'll have the chance to review the Yoga soon.