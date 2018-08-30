A couple of months ago, Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the Play for China. Equipped with a Kirin 970 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM, it also featured Huawei's new GPU Turbo technology. Originally thought to be exclusive to China, Honor has subverted our expectations and is releasing the Play to Europe and the rest of Asia with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, starting at €329.

Here are the specs in case you need a refresher.

Specs OS Android 8.1 Oreo (with EMUI 8.2) Display 6.3" LCD, 2,340 x 1,080p Processor Kirin 970 GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Memory 4GB Storage 64GB (with MicroSD support up to 256GB) Rear Cameras 16MP (color, f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (color, f/2.4 aperture), autofocus (phase focus/contrast focus), LED flash Front Camera 16MP (color, f/2.0 aperture) Battery 3,750mAh Dimensions 157.91 × 74.27 × 7.48mm Weight 176g Misc USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor

Though it's not the newest kid on the block anymore, the Kirin 970 is still one hell of an SoC, great for whatever tasks you might require of your phone. It might be disappointing for some to see the Play limited to the 4GB variant (since China had a 6GB option), but it should be fine for most. And this being a Huawei device, you can expect that 3,750mAh battery to go a long time — Honor claims that heavy users will see a day and a half.

We've made our opinion of so-called "gaming phones" very clear here at AP, but that doesn't mean the Honor Play with the GPU Turbo tech is a bad device. Assuming EMUI doesn't bother you, it's likely to be a very good phone; hell, Honor says the Play meets "young gamers' demands for 'lightning fast' graphics processing capabilities and extended battery life." We're practically saved, y'all.

You'll have a choice of Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Ultra Violet, or special black/red (à la Asus ROG) and red Player Edition colorways. The non-Player Editions will run €329/£279, while those special versions will cost €349. It's available to purchase right now from several retail partners, such Honor's store and Amazon.