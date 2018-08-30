This might come as a surprise to some of you, but Google's Home products aren't available in very many countries. In fact, availability is actually fairly restricted, especially on the Home Max. Until May, the biggest Home speaker was only available in the US, though Canada and Australia have since joined the list. Now, the Home Max is arriving in the UK, France, and Germany.

It looks like Google's starting to roll more of its products out to the UK, France, and Germany; earlier this month, its photo books arrived in those three countries. The standard Home and the tiny Home Mini were already available in all three, but the Home family is now complete there.

Links to the Home Max on the three countries' Google Stores are below: