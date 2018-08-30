I personally would never want an oven that is connected to the internet, but if you happen to have a smart oven from Electrolux, here's some good news for you. The company announced today that its smart ovens will soon have Google Assistant support, allowing you to change temperatures or turn the oven on/off with voice commands.

"By linking a connected oven to the Google Assistant," Electrolux said, "consumers will receive help with daily functions such as turning their oven on and off, selecting the right cooking program and desired temperature." The company said Assistant support will go live in "early 2019."