Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a competent indie puzzler, a minimal ribbon folding game, a fantastic wave racer, a goofy endless runner, a Thunderbirds Are Go licensed action game, a medieval twist on the Hungry Shark series, and a Star Trek: The next Generation space exploration RPG. Without further ado:

BIOK

BIOK is an adorable board game filled with cute monsters and plenty of challenging puzzles. Your job is to collect all of the monsters and special items on each board, and the fewer moves you make to accomplish this, the better. There's a total of sixty levels to explore, and they are scattered across a wide selection of worlds. And once you complete these missions, you can move on to the endless mode that should keep you busy for quite a while.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ColorFold

ColorFold is an enjoyable minimal puzzle game that's all about folding and moving colored ribbons. You can expect to find over eighty different puzzles, which should keep you pretty busy, especially if you make it to the more challenging stages towards the end of the game.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Aqua Moto Racing 2 Premium

If you are big into wave racing, or simply enjoy a solid racing game, then you should give Aqua Moto Racing 2 Premium a look. There is no doubt that people are going to compare this release against the popular Riptide series, and while I can't say the graphics are as good, the gameplay holds up well, and best of all, there aren't any in-app purchases included to ruin the experience. Oh, and if you don't want to spend any money to see how this plays, there is a free version available.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wheely World

Cloudland Studios' Wheely World is a goofy endless-running game with a single purpose, to earn the highest score possible. What sets this apart from every other endless runner is the unique cylindrical world you are tasked with navigating. As the world spins the topography will change, so you have to stay on your toes to avoid every obstacle and stay alive. There are a few themes to pick from, so you can drive around in a huge monster truck, or you can choose to tool around in a wicked sailboat or dune buggy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Thunderbirds Are Go: International Rescue

My familiarity with Thunderbirds Are Go dates back to the original animated British TV show from the '60s. I was totally unaware the series was recently rebooted in 2015. Now that it has found some notoriety thanks to three successful seasons, a mobile tie-in game doesn't sound like that bad of an idea. Luckily the game is actually pretty good. You'll spend a lot of your time jumping from one task to the next, such as navigating a ship through a maze or using a grappling hook to move cargo. The game can be a little buggy at times, but it's nothing a few updates won't fix.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Hungry Dragon™

I recently went hands-on with Hungry Dragon a couple of weeks ago, and despite a questionable monetization method, the game is actually pretty enjoyable. It's easy to pick up and play in short bursts, and it is even entertaining enough to sit down for an extended play session. The gameplay works the same as it does in Ubisoft's Hungry Shark series. Simply gobble up everything that will fit in your mouth, and maybe you will eventually earn enough loot to purchase a larger dragon that can take on even larger foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Star Trek™ Trexels II

Star Trek Trexels II contains all of your favorite ships and iconic Starfleet officers from the Next Generation series of TV shows. It will be your job to build out your ships and assign your crew so that you can go out and explore a host of new planets in this interactive turn-based strategy game. You can play against your friends in the player vs. player mode, or take on the single-player content all on your own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

