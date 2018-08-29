In one of the larger business gaffes of the year so far, movie ticket subscription service MoviePass recently tried to increase prices while simultaneously cutting member benefits. The ill-conceived move ultimately didn't come to fruition, but the company did limit the benefits its customers get for their $9.99 monthly subscription. Seeing an opportunity too good to pass up, competitor Sinemia has now introduced its own $9.99 Classic plan with slightly more flexibility for members.

Sinemia's new tier offers members three tickets to any 2D movie per month at any of its partnered theaters, with advanced ticketing and seat selection. With MoviePass, meanwhile, movie-goers can only purchase tickets and select seats in advance by going to a physical theater. Additionally, there's more restriction on the films you can see with MoviePass. The subscription service rotates its selection daily, offering "many major studio first-run films" — but not everything.

On the other hand, it's important to note that Sinemia's advanced ticketing and seat selection does carry some restrictions — the feature is limited to Fandango.com, MovieTickets.com, and AtomTickets.com, and the convenience fee charged by those sites is not covered by Sinemia. Also of potential interest is the fact that MoviePass is suing Sinemia (which is roughly three years its junior) for patent infringement.

Ultimately, there are upsides and downsides to both services, but one thing's for certain: it's yet another bad day for MoviePass.