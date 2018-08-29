Back in April, we learned that Nintendo teamed up with Cygames to create a mobile action RPG called Dragalia Lost. At the time you could only pre-register for the title on the Japanese language website, but as of today there is now an English listing of the game on the Play Store, and you can pre-register for the upcoming release right now. Dragalia Lost is a brand new property, and it will be Nintendo's first original mobile game, which is kind of exciting. You can expect the official launch to take place on September 27th in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. More territories should follow shortly after.
Tune in on 8/29 at 8:30pm PT for details on Nintendo’s upcoming mobile game, #DragaliaLost! Be sure to check out the livestream, and then get ready to start playing on 9/27. https://t.co/sVsqDLEOcv pic.twitter.com/8luKlEP2kh
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2018
As you can see in the Tweet linked above, Nintendo has officially announced that Dragalia Lost will launch in the US on Sept. 27th. There is also going to be a livestream at 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time that will cover more details about the upcoming release, and it may even reveal some unseen gameplay. So if you would like to check that out, a link to the video is right below. Just keep in mind that you will have to wait until the event airs to watch it.
Of course, if you would like to see what this game has in store for its players right this very second, you can check out the recently released English trailer for Dragalia Lost in the Tweet linked directly below. Be warned, it's only a minute long, and just a few seconds of gameplay is shown.
A vast multiplayer action RPG in the palm of your hand! Don’t miss out on all of the information for Nintendo’s next mobile game in tonight's #DragaliaLost Direct livestream at 8:30pm PT. pic.twitter.com/4mMlSef372
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2018
If you are as eager as me to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve for its first original mobile game, make sure to check out Nintendo's livestream tonight at 8:30 p.m. (PT). We don't have that much longer to wait until the official September 27th release of Dragalia Lost, though it can be excruciating knowing we can't play just yet. So for those of you who can't wait, make sure to click on the widget below to pre-register for the upcoming release. This way you should receive a notification once the download is live on the Play Store.
Comments