Mophie is a recognized name in the high-end electronics accessories space, and a few of the company's co-founders have just launched a new accessory brand called Nimble, with an eco-mindful twist: its products are made with more renewable and recyclable materials —bioplastics, hemp, and recycled water bottles — to reduce ewaste. From what we can tell, they don't sacrifice anything in style or function, either.

Even the packaging has been optimized with recyclability in mind. Since Nimble is selling directly to consumers, it doesn't have to worry about how its packaging looks on a shelf at your local retailer. So Nimble doesn't bump the price to include that flashy, foil-stamped box you're just going to throw away. Instead, you get a 100% scrap paper packaging free of inks, dyes, and adhesives.

When it comes to the company's initial products, Nimble is starting out with three general lines: wireless chargers, external batteries, and wired chargers.

The wireless chargers come in four flavors. You can buy the Pad ($40), Dual Pad ($50), Stand ($50), and Travel Kit ($60) today, though the lead time for each varies from 2-5 days to 7-14. Each model has a slightly different niche, and they're able to provide up to 10W of Qi wireless charging (or 7.5 for iPhones).

Nimble's batteries are mostly based on the same couple of formulas, with three to four ports per model: one USB-C with 18W PD fast charging, one QC 3.0, and one to two additional USB-A outputs. Capacities are offered in a wide range, with 10,000mAh, 13,000mAh, 20,000mAh, and 26,0000mAh models, all of which ship in 2-5 days.

Lastly, Nimble has more basic wired charging products as well. It offers dual and single USB wall chargers, and a USB-C to USB-A cable in one and two meter lengths (PVC free).

All items come with free shipping, a 30-day "Hassle-Free" return policy, and a pre-paid envelope for recycling old electronics. For more details on the company's offerings and its goals — it even has a code of conduct for its parts suppliers and assembly factories to ensure ethically-made products — check out Nimble's site.