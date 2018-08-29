The last time we covered the LineageOS custom ROM, official Oreo builds for the Fairphone 2 and Huawei Honor 4X went live. The Lineage community doesn't seem to take a rest, as multiple new devices have been added to the build roster since then - including the Nextbit Robin and Lenovo Yoga Tab 2 Plus.

Without further ado, here are all the new LineageOS 15.1 devices:

Nextbit Robin (ether), updated from 14.1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE (YTX703L)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi (YTX703F)

BQ Aquaris X (bardock)

BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardockpro)

Builds for the two BQ devices are not yet available, but they should be live soon. It's nice to see the Nextbit Robin continue to be supported by the ROM community, since the phone was never officially updated past Android 7.1.