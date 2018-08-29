Xiaomi's Poco F1 has been turning plenty of heads with its incredible price tag, piquing our collective curiosity here at Android Police. If you want an early look at what the Poco F1 is like, Xiaomi's launcher for the phone just showed up on the Play Store. Unfortunately, the early access program has run out of space. But thanks to the magic of APK Mirror, you can still try it out for yourself.

The launcher is surprisingly simple and elegant — at least, for Xiaomi. It might look simple, but it packs in plenty of options, including things as detailed as different transition animations, sort of like Nova Launcher. The app drawer is accessible via a convenient and typical upward swipe, and apps are organized by type into categories like communication and entertainment.

The setup process is straightforward, and there are a surprising number of individual settings to explore, though it doesn't hold a candle to things like Nova Launcher when it comes to sheer customization options. Presumably, it's also in active development, so we should see more features landing soon.

In the same vein, bugs may be present, though I haven't spotted any issues just yet. But if you want a small part of that Poco F1 experience, it's worth a look.

Unfortunately, you can't download it over on the Play Store since the beta program registration is currently full. However, we've still got it for you over at APK Mirror, and we can confirm it works fine on other phones, even running Android P.