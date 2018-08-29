Diesel debuted its first full smartwatch last year, the On Full Guard, a bulky, 1.4-inch display-toting device powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor that was clearly aimed more at achieving a particular aesthetic than serious functionality. After middling reviews and a year to mull over the original product's strengths and weaknesses, Diesel came to an important conclusion: it needed to be bigger. Thus, the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 was introduced today at IFA, with, you guessed it, a 2.5-inch display.

All jokes aside, I have no idea why Diesel chose to make its latest smartwatch this massive, but if it was to garner press attention, then it can chalk that up to a success. It's hard not to want to discuss a wearable that is defiantly disregarding the popular criticism that smartwatches are getting too big. The watch has a case size of 47 by 56mm, which is 8mm bigger than the original and around the same amount larger than most other Wear OS watches on the market. The watch face design shown in its ad images is also bold; it's got a sort of fluorescent 80s/90s futurism vibe that is extremely on-trend at the moment and, honestly, could look good on the right wearer. Buyers will be able to choose between four design combinations: a gunmetal steel case with brown strap, black steel case with black silicone strap, gunmetal steel case on three-link bracelet, and a steel case on a black leather strap.

As for technical specifications, it supports NFC payments, has 4GB of storage and will, according to marketing materials, last one to two days on a charge. It also offers built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, and waterproofing up to 3 ATM, which Diesel says makes it "swimproof." The device is powered by the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset seen in its predecessor.

Apart from that, Diesel hasn't revealed much, not even the price (though it'll likely be in the same range as its predecessor, $325). The company has announced, however, that the watch will go on sale in October this year where Diesel products are sold. Mark your calendars if you want a timepiece that raises eyebrows — and potentially causes wrist issues.