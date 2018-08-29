Dell introduces the $599 Inspiron 14 2-in-1, its first premium Chromebook

New Inspiron 2-in-1s elevate brand portfolio with performance and design at incredible value

First Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 combines upscale design and premium features with the simplicity of Chrome OS

XPS 13 2-in-1 with new 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and updated XPS 13 with i3, continue to deliver outstanding computing experiences

New Vostro 5000 laptops combine power, security and design for small businesses

Dell Mobile Connect now offers seamless integration of phone and PC for Android and iOS apps, texts and calls

New Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin monitor shines with beautiful aesthetic and functional attributes

Straight off the heels of Gamescom 2018, where Dell announced their new gaming monitors and the refresh of their Alienware desktops, the excitement continues at IFA 2018. Dell is unveiling a new suite of innovative devices that elevate the computing experience for the everyday consumer, mobile professional and fast-paced small business owner. The enhanced Inspiron, XPS and Vostro portfolio is built with a combination of beautiful design, superior materials and top performance dedicated to deliver a device for every function and user. In addition, Dell is expanding its monitor leadership with a stunning new Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor built with beauty and function.

Dell’s commitment to thoughtful design and truly immersive cinematic experiences on the PC continues with this generation of new products. Launched at CES 2018, Dell Cinema is the combination of several cutting-edge technologies all working in concert to give the viewer an immersive, captivating experience on their PCs. Dell Cinema is available across the XPS portfolio and new Inspiron products starting this autumn.

Every Dell Consumer and Small Business PC also comes with Dell Mobile Connect2, which allows users wireless access to their smartphones on their Dell PCs. More than 10 million phone calls and text messages have been made using Dell Mobile Connect since January 2018 and beginning this autumn, the software will bring a new level of iPhone-to-PC integration beyond text and calls. Integration with iOS apps notifications, such as WhatsApp messages, calendar reminders, and more, will be shown on a Dell PC through Dell Mobile Connect.

“We are excited to be at IFA again this year to showcase our technology innovations that continue to enhance the computing experience,” said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer and Small Business at Dell. “We’ve invested in redesigning our portfolio of mainstream laptops and 2-in-1s with beautiful designs, premium materials and thoughtful features, illustrating our ongoing dedication to deliver quality devices every user is proud to carry.”

Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s combine performance and premium design

The new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 family delivers sophistication with a cool brushed aluminum exterior with a smooth feel and sleek design. Available in 13-, 15- and 17-inch sizes, the 2-in-1s leverage premium features, including Intel 8th Generation U Series processors, optional 4K UHD screens, and a thermal flow to move hot air out through hidden vents, providing top performance and a comfortable experience during extended computing sessions. The 13- and the 15-inch versions have three-sided narrow borders thanks to a new 2.7mm miniaturized webcam that offers greater performance in low light with Temporal Noise Reduction - the first PC-integrated USB camera to use this technology3. Plus, the 15- and 17-inch versions offer optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 to boost graphics quality, as well optional Intel® OptaneTM Memory to increase single-drive performance. Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s are Alexa-ready4 so PC so users can create lists, set reminders, ask for the weather, play music, manage appointments and more – all with their voice. Alexa support will be available this autumn.

Inspiron 5000 2-in-1s - flexibility and function at incredible value

The Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 boasts many of the top line enhancements of the 7000 series, including thermal routing and narrow borders. The two versions of the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1, 5481 and 5482, offer new Intel 8th Generation U Series processors, choice, flexibility and value to fit the varied needs of today’s consumers. The 5482 2-in-1 includes a USB Type-C port with power delivery and display support, for the first time standard in the Inspiron 5000 series, and an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX130 discrete graphics card. Concurrently, the 5481 2-in-1 delivers reliable features at a fantastic value. It includes a full-size HDMI port, a full-size SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Generation 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port for easy connectivity and the option of Windows 10 in S mode in select regions.

Dell’s first premium consumer Chromebook

Dell is enhancing the Inspiron lineup with its first premium Chromebook, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1. It’s built for customers who want a premium 2-in-1 convertible, upscale features, thoughtful design, roomy 14-inch FHD IPS display and seamless integration with Google applications and ecosystem. An aluminum, narrow side-bezel design delivers sleek looks and a compact footprint that bolsters mobility with to up to 15 hours6 of battery life. The 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-8130U CPU and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage ensures quick, responsive performance, while the USB Type-C ports, standard backlit keyboard and standard EMR pen with its own garage bay in the system base deliver the latest in convenience. Combined with speed, simplicity, security of Chrome OS and access to millions of Android apps on Google Play, the new Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 is built with style and power, delivering flexibility and productivity for today’s mobile consumer.

XPS 13 family updates

Dell’s flagship XPS 13, the smallest 13-inch laptop7 and the most powerful in its class8, now offers the new Intel 8th Generation i3 processor, delivering a more affordable option for consumers. And the XPS 13 Developer Editionis available now with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (long-term support), an update that provides support for up to five years.

In addition, the XPS 13 2-in-1, the smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 on the planet9 now offers Intel’s latest 8th Generation processors. The 2-in-1 comes with Dynamic Power Mode to extract maximum performance from the processor, as well as up to 15 hours10 of battery life and a stunning viewing experience with UltraSharp QHD+ InfinityEdge touch display.

Vostro 14 and 15 5000 laptops for the growing small business

Dell has never left behind its small business roots. Founded in Michael Dell’s dorm room more than 30 years ago, Dell is committed to providing the right technology for small businesses and offers dedicated, free small business advisors.

Dell continues to expand the Vostro line with new Vostro 14 and 15 5000 laptops, focused on providing productivity and security features small businesses demand. The laptops include 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, USB Type-C port that provides power delivery and display support, optional Single-Sign-On fingerprint reader and two-sided narrow border that helps focus on the screen and therefore the task at hand. Built on the needs of this audience, the new Vostro laptops also offer hardware TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, which provides commercial-grade protection and storage for encryption keys to verify a device, and Bitlocker to configure security settings. Combined with Peak Shift, which reduces power consumption by automatically switching the system to battery power during certain times of the day, these simple but crucial features help small businesses operate efficiently and smoothly.

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor perfection from every angle

Continuing to lead the industry in displays, Dell is unveiling the newest member of its Ultrathin family and the world’s brightest 27-inch USB-C ultrathin monitor in its class11. Featuring up to 600 nits peak brightness, the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin (S2719DC) is a premium HDR monitor with VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 and integrated with Corning Iris™ Glass light-guide plate (LGP) technology. It is equipped with a USB Type-C connector that transmits video, data and power, all from one single source offering a fuss-free single cable solution. The cutting edge design is remarkably thin from every angle with its thinnest profile at 5.5mm making it a perfect fit for workspace or home setup to create a beautiful aesthetic. With a minimalist and InfinityEdge design in a seamless chassis of silver satin finish, the S2719DC lends a timeless and premium feel. Enjoy strikingly realistic images on this ultrathin beauty through remarkable clarity, vivid contrast and wide color gamut.

Dell also is introducing a new line of SE Monitors with essential features for everyday computing. The new FHD monitors (SE2219H, SE2419H and SE2719H) come with thin bezels and are available in 21.5-inch, 23.8-inch and 27-inch screen sizes. Built with IPS panel, enjoy color consistency and accuracy across wide viewing angles. Each of the SE monitor also comes a flicker-free, low-haze screen atop a compact, space-saving base. With this new line, Dell now has a full refreshed range of consumer monitors.

“One challenge for the PC industry has been creating a product that marries innovation with quality form factors, materials and features at a price point for every audience. To thrive in a competitive PC landscape, a company needs to deliver premium design as well as innovation for a mainstream audience,” said Maribel Lopez, founder and principal analyst at Maribel Research. “Dell’s expanding consumer portfolio revealed at IFA this year highlights how the company continues to support a vision of developing devices that fit the needs of every user.”

Legacy of Good

Dell believes technology has a critical role in driving human progress. Technology and expertise can be put to work where it can do the most good for people and the planet. As part of that commitment, Dell is using “Circular Economy” principles, designing out inefficiencies and turning “waste” into valuable resources.

In India, air pollution can be extreme, and in 2017, air quality in the city of Delhi in November 2017 was so poor that it was akin to smoking 50 cigarettes12 per day. To combat this, Dell partnered with a small India-based start-up, Chakr Innovation, to capture soot from diesel generators and transform it into ink for printing on packaging. Dell has since shipped approximately 150,000 boxes printed with pollution ink.

As part of Dell’s Legacy of Good commitment to achieve 100% sustainable packaging by 2020, majority of its XPS portfolio now ships with ocean-bound plastics packaging, with plans to expand this across other product lines. At the same time, the company is reducing use of single-use plastics by going strawless at global facilities. Dell is committed to applying its expertise, technology and resources toward addressing global challenges like the ocean plastic pollution crisis, which is featured at IFA this year.

Join Dell at IFA 2018

Dell is hosting an interactive art-gallery showcasing its new innovative consumer, gaming and small business PCs and beautiful displays. Experience Dell Cinema via a living orchestra of laptops, a light installation and dramatic color experience. Check out a recyclable plastics installation demonstrating Dell’s work to reduce single use plastics. Visit the Dell Small Business Café for coffee art and tech advice. And for the ultimate gaming and VR experience, test your skills in a McLaren race car simulator, Beat Saber VR and Dauntless all powered by Alienware and Dell G Series.

The #DellExperience is located in Stand 101 in Hall 16 and is open to press and analysts on Aug. 29- 30 and to all IFA badgeholders Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Berlin time.

Follow the Dell news and updates from IFA at #IFA18 and #DellExperience.

U.S. Availability