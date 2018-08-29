Welcome back to Android Police's app sales roundup. IFA 2018 is kicking off, so while you're checking out some of the goings-on with that, why not take a gander through what we have on offer today? There's not much that I find of note, but you might see something that is of interest to you.

Free

Apps

  1. Visual Math 4D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Step By Step Shoe Lacing Guide Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Running Calculator: Pace, Predictions, Race Splits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Applock - Fingerprint Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Private Browser Pro incognito anonymous browsing $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Math-ropolis, educational math app for kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Space War HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Space War (Wear OS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. NEW Again Beauty - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Zombie Infinity War VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. CashKnight ( Combo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Coin Princess VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. SmartPool $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. WA emoji replacer PRO [Substratum] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Argentina Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Brazil Icon Pack - Best Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $39.90 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. GPSTrackerSMS-Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Background Sound Recorder $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. DoorSec Simple, Quick & Easy Door Security $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Root Checker Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. BlackList Pro (call blocker) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Mobile C { C/C++ Compiler } $12.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Milkmaid of the Milky Way $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Toca Lab: Plants $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Time Recoil $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Cash It Roulette $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. TV Games Cast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Lost Lands 5 (Full) $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color in motion - Live wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mixed Effect UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Soft Styled UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Structural SiX UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Yossli KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dark Material OOS Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Vital Tones Borderline BPD Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Vital Tones Deep Sleep Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days