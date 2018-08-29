Article Contents
Welcome back to Android Police's app sales roundup. IFA 2018 is kicking off, so while you're checking out some of the goings-on with that, why not take a gander through what we have on offer today? There's not much that I find of note, but you might see something that is of interest to you.
Free
Apps
- Visual Math 4D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Step By Step Shoe Lacing Guide Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Running Calculator: Pace, Predictions, Race Splits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Applock - Fingerprint Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private Browser Pro incognito anonymous browsing $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math-ropolis, educational math app for kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Space War HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Space War (Wear OS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- NEW Again Beauty - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Infinity War VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CashKnight ( Combo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coin Princess VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SmartPool $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- WA emoji replacer PRO [Substratum] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Argentina Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brazil Icon Pack - Best Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $39.90 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- GPSTrackerSMS-Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Background Sound Recorder $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DoorSec Simple, Quick & Easy Door Security $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Root Checker Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BlackList Pro (call blocker) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mobile C { C/C++ Compiler } $12.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Milkmaid of the Milky Way $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Toca Lab: Plants $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Time Recoil $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cash It Roulette $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TV Games Cast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Lands 5 (Full) $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color in motion - Live wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mixed Effect UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Soft Styled UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Structural SiX UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Yossli KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Material OOS Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Vital Tones Borderline BPD Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vital Tones Deep Sleep Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
