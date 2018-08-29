The mobile Lightroom apps have continued to improve over the past few months, with new features like detail adjustments, app shortcuts on Android, and presets that sync across all platforms. Lightroom 3.6 is now rolling out on the Play Store, and it has a few minor new features.

What's New Improvements to Optics tab: You can now reduce chromatic aberrations (CA) and manually select from one of the more than 1,200 Adobe-created lens profiles

Support for HEIC (HEIF) image format

Pause and resume synchronization within the cloud status tab

Removed 15 photo max limit, on photo export

New Technology Preview: Best Photos – Uses Adobe Sensei smarts to select the photos with the highest potential, quickly and easily

New Guided Tutorial: Watermark

The ability to toggle chromatic aberrations in the mobile app is definitely handy, but support for HEIC/HEIF is probably the most important addition here. Several iPhone and iPad models now take photos in HEIF by default (starting with iOS 11), and the format is supported in Android 9.0 Pie.