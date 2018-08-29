Acer is one of the most prolific Chrome OS notebook manufacturers. In the past few months, the company has announced the Chromebook Tab 10 and the Chromebook 13 and 15 with Spin models, and it's now following up on its successful Chromebook 14 with the new 514. The naming scheme might be getting very confusing, but don't let it dissuade you from taking a closer look at this new model.



First up, there aren't a lot of details about the Chromebook 514's internals (CPU, RAM, storage), but we know it will last up to 12 hours off the charger, run Chrome OS, and support the Play Store. This lack of spec clarity is due to the different tiers and prices available depending on region.

The information is more abundant about the externals: there's a 14" Full HD IPS display, an HDR camera, a backlit keyboard, a Corning Gorilla glass touchpad, and everything is built inside an aluminum chassis that makes it both lightweight and more resistant to dents and bends.

Two USB-C ports are available on each side for data transfer, but only the one on the left can charge the 514. Two USB-A ports are also there, along with a MicroSD reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That should be enough ports to satisfy the college student or young professional on the move — two target markets Acer clearly cites in its press release.

While this Chromebook 514 isn't likely to set ablaze tech lovers' hearts, it is a step forward in the affordable Chrome OS notebook market. Acer's previous Chromebook 14 model is still recommended nowadays as a cheap but very capable laptop, and the 514 should fill those shoes nicely. It will be available in October starting $349.99 in the US (€349.99 in Europe), so we hope we'll know more about the specs and variants for different regions by then.