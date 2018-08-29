Acer is one of the most prolific Chrome OS notebook manufacturers. In the past few months, the company has announced the Chromebook Tab 10 and the Chromebook 13 and 15 with Spin models, and it's now following up on its successful Chromebook 14 with the new 514. The naming scheme might be getting very confusing, but don't let it dissuade you from taking a closer look at this new model.
First up, there aren't a lot of details about the Chromebook 514's internals (CPU, RAM, storage), but we know it will last up to 12 hours off the charger, run Chrome OS, and support the Play Store. This lack of spec clarity is due to the different tiers and prices available depending on region.
The information is more abundant about the externals: there's a 14" Full HD IPS display, an HDR camera, a backlit keyboard, a Corning Gorilla glass touchpad, and everything is built inside an aluminum chassis that makes it both lightweight and more resistant to dents and bends.
Two USB-C ports are available on each side for data transfer, but only the one on the left can charge the 514. Two USB-A ports are also there, along with a MicroSD reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That should be enough ports to satisfy the college student or young professional on the move — two target markets Acer clearly cites in its press release.
While this Chromebook 514 isn't likely to set ablaze tech lovers' hearts, it is a step forward in the affordable Chrome OS notebook market. Acer's previous Chromebook 14 model is still recommended nowadays as a cheap but very capable laptop, and the 514 should fill those shoes nicely. It will be available in October starting $349.99 in the US (€349.99 in Europe), so we hope we'll know more about the specs and variants for different regions by then.
Press Release
Acer seals its #1 position in the EMEA Chromebook market1) and US Retail Market2) with the launch of a new best-in-class Chromebook
IFA, BERLIN (August 29, 2018) – Acer seals its leadership position in the Chromebook market by revealing details at IFA today of the availability of its new Acer Chromebook 514. Aimed at tech lovers, young professionals and college students, Acer’s continued focus on the growing market for Chromebooks, gaming and ultra-portable PCs is proving to be a successful business strategy.
Stylish Yet Tough and Designed To Be Seen
Continuing a strong track record in bringing to market design, award-winning Chromebooks, the new Acer Chromebook 514 encapsulates strength, durability and stylish good looks in a strong, lightweight aluminium chassis meaning less likely to be bent, warped or dented. The 6mm narrow bezel and wide viewing angle of the Full HD 14-inch IPS screen allow users to enjoy the full majesty of films, videos and TV shows. An optional touch screen makes it easy to navigate and control videos on the 1920x1080 resolution display with 2,073,600 pixels display.
Polished Performance and Easy Productivity
Fast boot times, ease of use, tough security and a 12 hour battery life are some of the advantages of Chrome OS. The fast boot time, simplified interface, integrated malware and efficient use of power means users can enjoy hassle-free computing and staying productive all day, without the need of the power adapter. With Chrome OS, users can still use their favorite software as traditional office productivity programs.
Tougher, Smoother Touch
Tapping, swiping, scrolling and zooming are smoother than ever. The Corning Gorilla touchpad provides a slicker feel than a regular plastic touchpad with the ability to withstand scratches and pits so it will continue to look as slick as the day it was bought.
Greater Camera Clarity and Keyboard Comfort
The HDR webcam provides crystal clear clarity and sharpness details whilst the ‘day or night’ backlit keyboard not only looks cool, but also allow users to type comfortably in dimly lit environments.
Port Practicality
One connector is used for ultra-quick data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging. The reversible USB 3.1 Type-C ports are easy to attach to and with a transfer rate up to 5GB/sec, are 10 times faster than USB 2.0.
Pricing & Availability
The Acer Chromebook 514 will be available in North America in October, starting at $349.99; and in EMEA in the approved Chrome OS territories starting at €349.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.
