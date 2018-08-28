As with many other large businesses in the US, you'll find plenty of former military personnel working at Google. Some of them have put their heads together to come up with some ways to make things easier for veterans as they move on to the next phase of their life.

The first new initiative, through Grow with Google, adds new features to a search for "jobs for veterans." Enter your military (MOS) code and Google will surface results for civilian job listings that require a similar skill set. Partnerships with other companies will also make this possible on services that use Google's Cloud Talent Solution, such as FedEx Careers, Encompass Health Careers, Siemens Careers, and more.

Another initiative aims to support engagement within the community by highlighting businesses owned by veterans. A new Google My Business attribute for "vet-led" ventures will add a badge to listings on Google Maps and Search so that other veterans can more easily identify them. Grow with Google is also giving a $2.5 million grant to the United Service Organizations (USO) for IT education among current military personnel and veterans. This will allow the USO to offer Google's IT Support Professional Certificate.