Looks like eBay is trying to end August with a bang. The online store is offering another 15% off everything sitewide, given that you use the coupon code and spend more than $25. It's the usual thing again, and you only have a few hours left to take advantage of it.

Today's code is: PREGAME15. It's applicable to purchases over $25, with a max cap of $100. The usual exclusions apply, i.e. gift cards, money, real estate, etc. As always, we've picked out a few deals to get you started.

Obviously, you can pick whatever you want. I was tempted to grab Majora's Mask for my 3DS and the coupon code effectively negates the cost of shipping. That's to say that you don't need to buy an expensive thing to get something out of the sale, so go have fun.

You have until 10:00 PM PST, so there's less than three hours to go. Remember to apply the code PREGAME15 at checkout to get your 15% off.