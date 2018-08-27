Telegram just received a new update, bumping the version number to 4.9.1. In it, there are options to create exceptions in notifications and further improvements to Passport introduced in the last update. And with the latest Desktop (v1.3.13), you can now completely export all of your Telegram chat, group, and channel history into HTML or JSON. Fun stuff, right?

Here's the v4.9.1 changelog:

New in version 4.9.1: New "Exceptions" section in Notification settings that lists all your chats with custom notifications

Telegram Passport now supports more types of data including translated version of documents

Improved password hashing algorithm to better protect Telegram Passport data

Export your chats using the latest version of Telegram Desktop (1.3.13)

Unlike most of the previous Telegram update posts, this one is a mix of new mobile and desktop app features. For the sake of continuity, we'll breeze through the Android stuff first.

Over in the notification settings, you'll see a new option for Exceptions, right under Importance. Selecting that opens a list of the people and groups with whom/which you're conversing or engaging. By default, you'll see "Unmuted" beneath the names. Tapping the tiles opens a dialog for enabling notifications for that chat, muting for an hour or two days, just mute it altogether, or a new window for complete custom notifications, down to individual sounds, vibrations, popups, and voice call settings.

Passport, which was introduced in v4.9, is already seeing improvements, not only to its hashing algorithm to improve security (even from Telegram itself, if something were to happen), but also to what data it can store. It now supports names in native languages and additional types of documents, including translated ones.

Over on the desktop, v1.3.13 adds the new chat export tool. Over in the program settings, down near the bottom in Privacy and Security, you'll see "Export Telegram Data" (I have this both in Windows and Linux). Check out the gif above to see it in action, but you can fine-tune exactly what you want exported and whether you want that data in HTML or JSON. It's pretty nifty.

All in all, there's a lot going on here for a simple point release. The update was live for me in the Play Store this morning, and we'll have it up on APK Mirror in a jiffy.