Developers, get your fingers and keyboards ready, it's about to get busy in here. You can now download the kernel source for the hottest Android smartphone of the past months, the Galaxy Note9.

Kernel sources are crucial for the modding community: they're important for creating stable custom ROMs and making reliable mods. But not all variants of Samsung's devices are created equal when it comes to mod-friendliness, and the Note9 doesn't change things. Once again, the Exynos version has a more easily unlockable bootloader and now, its kernel source is also available.

To download it, you need to head over to this page and search for "n960" in the box on the right. The file you're looking for will show up as a result, it's titled "SM-N960F_OO_Opensource.zip." Now go make some cool things.