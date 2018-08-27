As is tradition, iFixit has torn the latest mobile device apart to see what makes it tick. The Note 9 has several distinctive features that set it apart from the Galaxy S phones, but it shares a lot as well. It even shares a repairability score: 4 out of 10.

The Note 9 has the typical glass and aluminum sandwich design Samsung has used for several years. It takes some heat and prying to get the back panel off, but it doesn't break in the process. The battery too is glued down, which is par for the course in modern smartphones. Removing the motherboard is relatively simple thanks to the standard Phillips screws. There's also a separate daughter board with the USB port and microphone, which makes repairs easier.

Unfortunately, damage to the display means replacing the entire chassis. It's just too much work to carefully unglue and remove broken glass. It loses points for the glued-on back panel and battery as well. Still, a 4 out of 10 is better than a lot of modern phones rate.