There is no doubt that this BESTEK Snail USB Charger is absolutely adorable, but it is also very beneficial. So if you require a few more accessible USB ports on your work desk or out in the field with your laptop but aren't thrilled with the usual boring designs available in most stores, then I have a feeling this Snail USB Charger might be precisely what you have been looking for. This is why I'm excited to announce that AP and BESTEK have teamed up to give away 40 of them, and there is even a 10% off coupon available in the text below for every single one of you who would like to purchase one outright.

This snail-themed home and travel charging station comes equipped with a robust 4-port USB desktop charger and a 4 ft. of cable, which should easily reach most outlets from a desk. Along with those 4 USB ports (5V 2.4A Max), you also get a single USB Type-C quick charger (5V 3A Max) that's great for charging most of your newer Type-C devices. There is an included LED indicator that signifies your devices are plugged in and charging, and the charger can even identify these devices automatically so that you won't ever have to worry whether or not it's delivering a suitable current at full speed. After all, the BESTEK Snail USB Charger meets with the US DOE 6 energy efficiency certification as well as the CE FCC 3C certification.

The BESTEK Snail USB Charger normally costs $15.99 on BESTEK Mall, but if you want to purchase one at a discount right now, we have an exclusive coupon code for you. Just use the code AndropOnly in the BESTEK Mall checkout to receive 10% off the regular price, which brings the total cost down to $9.99. The code is good from 8/27/18 - 9/25/18. So if you would like to thank BESTEK for this awesome deal, you can follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.

Purchase here: BESTEK Snail USB Charger

This giveaway will run from Monday, August 27th to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, August 29th. 40 winners will be selected, and each will receive one BESTEK Snail USB Charger. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

