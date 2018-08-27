Many of the recent Pixel 3 leaks haven't exactly been celebrated — our own recent poll results show 60 percent of participating readers don't like the look of it — leaving the well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Note9 in a strong position. Carrier deals only enhance the allure —for instance, T-Mobile's offer of up to $500 in trade-in credits (split over 24 months) on Note9 activations. Even better, though, is Costco's new offer in partnership with the carrier, which gifts the full $500 in one lump sum.

The deal, which runs August 24th to August 30th in-warehouse only, offers bonuses of either $500 or $250 on the activation of a 128GB Note9. Whether the credit comes on the bill or in the form of a prepaid MasterCard depends on the trade-in, Costco says in the small print.

To nab the $500 bonus, those interested must give in any of the following devices in good condition:

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 active

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S7 Duos, S7 edge Duos, S7 active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

There's also a $250 credit for trading in any of the below:

Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 active, S6 edge plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy S5, S5 Neo, S5 Prime, S5 active, S5 Duos, S5 Sport

Either way, it's a strong deal, but with the full Costco warehouse price of the Note9 at $950, the extra $500 takes off just over half of the overall price of Samsung's premium handset. The value is essentially the same through T-Mobile, but the way it's applied is in a roughly $21 or $10 monthly credit, depending on the trade-in value.

Meanwhile, Sprint is offering $500 off the Note9 through its Flex 18-month lease, and AT&T and Verizon have a buy one, get one free deal. Samsung itself is offering up to $300 in trade-in credit if you purchase the device outright through its website, and Apple, Google and LG devices are accepted.