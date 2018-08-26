The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact were released earlier this year, and both are a significant design departure from Sony's previous devices. They have 18:9 displays, rear fingerprint sensors (that are actually enabled in the North America!), and glossy glass backs. Now you can get the XZ2 for $649.99 on B&H - a $150 discount from the MSRP, and about $50 lower than current prices at other retailers.

The XZ2 has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 5.7-inch 1080x2160 18:9 LCD screen. The rear camera is a 19MP f/2.0 shooter, with 960 FPS slow-motion video capture and SteadyShot 5-Axis image stabilization. The front camera is a standard 5MP f/2.2 sensor.

As for software, the Xperia XZ2 currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but Android Pie should begin rolling out in November. You can buy it from the source link below.