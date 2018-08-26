Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a fantastic first taste of one of the best skiing games I've ever played on mobile, a goofy hipsterrific tower defense game, and a fantastic digital adaptation of the card-based board game Kahuna. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Grand Mountain Adventure - Public Preview

Android Police coverage: Grand Mountain Adventure is one of the best skiing games on Android, and it's not even finished yet

Hands down Grand Mountain Adventure is my favorite release this week. Skiing down the sides of mountains has never been more enjoyable, and the game isn't even finished yet. This particular release serves as a demo of sorts. You can play through the first two mountains, but that is where the fun ends. Eventually, there will be more courses to race down, and more events to compete in, so make sure to keep an eye on Grand Mountain Adventure's development.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hipster Attack

Hipster Attack is a goofy tower defense game. You get to protect your local coffee shop from a hipster invasion. These pushy hipsters will come in all shapes and sizes, and there’s no end to their foolish behavior, so you better make sure your squad of loyal employees curb each and every attack by destroying any hipster that crosses your shop's doorway.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kahuna

Kahuna is a digital adaptation of a classic two-player card-based board game. There are twelve islands depicted on the board. Each player will want to use their cards to place bridges between those islands, or for the purpose of removing an opponent's bridges. If you happen to place the majority of bridges around an island, it's yours. The player with the most islands at the end of three rounds wins. There is a single player mode for those who prefer to play by themselves, and if you would like to take on a friend in the turn-based online multiplayer mode, you can do that too.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

CONCLUSE

CONCLUSE is an atmospheric horror game that's billed by its developer as a PS1 era horror experience. You'll understand why the second you boot the game up. The graphics are purposefully low res to give it a familiar look, and if you've ever played Silent Hill 2, you should already be acquainted with the general controls. Progression relies on finding keys to unlock new areas, and there are over 60+ keys to collect. If you are a fan of games like Silent Hill or Parasite Eve, you'll want to check out this horror-based puzzler post-haste. Oh, and if you would like to check out the gameplay without putting any money down, there is a free demo on the Play Store.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One Hour One Life for Mobile

One Hour One Life for Mobile is a unique game where people get to play out an entire sixty year lifetime, one minute per year. You are of course born as a baby, and for the first few minutes, you will be entirely dependent on players raising your character to the point that you can start to do things on your own. As you grow more and more you will be able to have children of your own, and maybe even a few grandkids after that.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

King Of Hunters

I have to hand it to NetEase Games. The company definitely makes some grindy in-app purchases filled titles, but at least they tend to stand out over the ARPGs most publishers of this sort pump out. King Of Hunters is the latest release from the developer, and it is a new MOBA battle-royale game with a fresh twist to the weapon system. Instead of relying on magic or modern guns, the game instead takes advantage of melee weapons like knives and swords, as well as old-school projectiles like crossbows. This particular release is still in testing, so make sure to jump in soon before advertisements and IAPs make their way into the title.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Beach Hero RPG

Beach Hero RPG is a pixel-based adventure game with a slick summer theme. It plays like any other point and click adventure game, though there are a few RPG elements mixed in. All you have to do is tap where you want to move, and tap on the people or objects you would like to interact with, and then upgrade a few stats once you progress a bit. There is no handholding, which means the fun is figuring out the best way to become a beach hero.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Pen Run

Ketchapp's Pen Run is a simple tracing game that is deviously difficult. You will want to direct the pen along the dotted line as precisely as possible, all while picking up new refills of ink and grabbing coins. This can be complicated by the wobbly controls of the pen. Tracing a curved line is a lot more challenging than you would at first suspect. Luckily you can purchase new pens with those coins you have been collecting, so as you advance the controls at least get a little better as you swap pens.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bounce It - How High Can You Jump?

Bounce It is an intuitive arcade game similar in style to Breakout, in that you want to make sure the ball lands on your platform. To be more specific, you want the ball to land in the middle of the platform to make it bounce. If you can do this multiple times in a row, the ball will bounce higher and higher. Your goal is to get the ball to bounce as high as possible, though this is a lot more difficult than you may at first suspect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Slime's Dream

Slime's Dream is a simple pixel-based arcade game that is a lot more challenging than it first looks. So if you enjoy difficult games, this one is for you. Your goal is to jump from one wall to the next while avoiding any obstacles in your way. You do this so you can earn the highest score possible. There is also a side goal of extra slime skins to collect, but you'll have to work on your timing if you want to unlock all of them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece (single IAP to remove ads)

Vedah

Vedah didn't actually release this week, but since it was never covered, I wanted to make people aware of its existence. The gameplay is simple enough for anyone to understand. Just guide a pencil with your thumb so that you can avoid numerous obstacles. There are a few powerups at your disposal, which can be helpful when things get really hectic. Like most games everything starts out very easy, but soon enough the gameplay becomes very challenging.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Beetle.io

Beetle.io is a cutesy io game with a clear ladybug theme. Your job is to survive as long as you can by eating the glowing dots scattered around each stage so that you can increase in size. Once you are large enough, you can jump onto smaller ladybugs to squish them. The more dots you collect and the more players you squish, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

iSlash DOJO

Thanks to the limited controls of touchscreens there are plenty of games that contain some sort of slashing mechanic. Cutting ropes or chopping fruit is not unheard of in the mobile gaming world. iSlash DOJO continues this trend, but this time around you are tasked with cutting dojo-themed objects. You'll have to be careful, as there are plenty of obstacles to avoid, so make sure each slice is exact, or it may be your last.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Word Sandwich

Word Sandwich is a new word game that will have you guessing words from a select group of letters. This word should somehow connect to the two words above and below the blank spots in the middle of your screen. So if the top word is ice, and the bottom word is cheese, then the connecting word is cream. Oh, and if you solve one of these puzzles within thirty seconds, you will earn double your winnings, which can be useful for purchasing hints.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $21.99

Coffee Craze - Idle Barista Tycoon

Coffee Craze is an idle tapping game that is centered around running successful coffee shops. You'll get the chance to upgrade and customize your shops to your liking, and as you improve your equipment, community satisfaction with your business should improve. Eventually, you will run multiple shops at the same time to become an idle barista tycoon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $9.99 - $49.99

What's Cooking?- Tasty Chef

PIXIO's What's Cooking?- Tasty Chef is an adorable Kawaii-themed cooking game. Your job is to become the best chef in the world, and to reach that goal you will have to work at combining a lot of different ingredients so that you can create over 700 awesome recipes. You are free to customize your restaurant and kitchen, and you can even take part in a few different mini-games at the market.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Cookie Wars

Cookie Wars plays a lot like a tower defense game. You must protect your base from invading enemies by sending out your troops strategically so that they can best the enemies across the field. The first person to destroy their opponent's base wins. You can choose to play through the story mode if you only wish to play against the AI, but you can also play online against friends in the real-time PvP mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Destiny Knights

Netmarble's Destiny Knights is yet another action RPG from the studio that contains gorgeous graphics and shallow grind-filled gameplay. Like most free-to-play mobile ARPGs you can expect auto combat, level-based progression, and a whole heck of a lot of hero collecting. This is a gacha game, after all, so most of this stuff is hardly surprising.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Clash & GO: AR Strategy

Clash & GO: AR Strategy is a new augmented reality game that is a bit Clash of Clans, and a bit Pokémon GO. You will want to build up your base so that you can establish your army as the most powerful. You can even venture out into the real world to capture the necessary equipment for your base's upgrades, but you'll have to compete with a bunch of players to snag those supplies first.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Super Spell Heroes

Flaregames' Super Spell Heroes is a one-on-one puzzle dueling game. It works like a match-3 puzzler, but instead of battling against the AI, you can battle against your friends. Unlike most match-3 puzzle games, there are many spells at your disposal, and plenty of heroes to collect. Think of it as a cross between a gacha RPG and a match-3 game, and you'll get the basic idea.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $129.99

