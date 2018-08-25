Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note9, officially went on sale yesterday for a whopping $999.99 - or $1,249.99 for the 512GB model. We started seeing sales almost immediately when the similarly-priced Note8 was released, and now the first discount on a Note9 is here. The 128GB model is currently $929.99 on eBay, and you can get the Wireless Charger Duo for $20 off as well.

This is the international dual-SIM version of the Note9 (SM-N9600), but it still has a Snapdragon 845 instead of an Exynos processor.. Other specifications include a 6.4-inch 2960x1440 AMOLED screen, 128GB of storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Wireless Charger Duo, which was announced alongside the Note9 and can charge two devices at once, is also slightly discounted on eBay. It's listed for $99, while the MSRP is $119.99. It's worth noting that some stores/carriers will offer the charger for free when you buy a Note9.