India is perhaps the most competitive smartphone market in the world, but Samsung doesn't seem to care much. The company has launched a number of phones targeted at India over the past few months, like the Galaxy On6, On8, and J2 Core; all of them are priced much higher than comparable devices from Xiami, OnePlus, and others.

Samsung has announced another phone for the Indian market - the Galaxy A8 Star. It's similar to the normal A8 2018, but with higher-quality cameras, a Snapdragon 660 instead of an Exynos chip, and a larger battery. Samsung says the A8 Star's 'Dual Intellicam' is calibrated for both day and night photos.

Specs Display 2.5D 6.3-inch 1080×2220 Super AMOLED Rear camera 16MP PDAF(f.17) + 24MP CAF(f.17) Front camera 24MB (f2.0) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB with microSD support Battery 3,700mAh Software Not specified, most likely Android 8.0 Oreo

The Galaxy A8 Star will be an Amazon India exclusive, with general availability starting August 27. The phone will cost INR 34,990 - roughly $501 US dollars. For comparison, the OnePlus 6 is almost identical in price, or you can get a Mi Mix 2 for less. It remains to be seen if the A8 Star can out-perform those phones in terms of camera performance, but it definitely falls short everywhere else.