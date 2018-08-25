India is perhaps the most competitive smartphone market in the world, but Samsung doesn't seem to care much. The company has launched a number of phones targeted at India over the past few months, like the Galaxy On6, On8, and J2 Core; all of them are priced much higher than comparable devices from Xiami, OnePlus, and others.
Samsung has announced another phone for the Indian market - the Galaxy A8 Star. It's similar to the normal A8 2018, but with higher-quality cameras, a Snapdragon 660 instead of an Exynos chip, and a larger battery. Samsung says the A8 Star's 'Dual Intellicam' is calibrated for both day and night photos.
Specs
|Display
|2.5D 6.3-inch 1080×2220 Super AMOLED
|Rear camera
|16MP PDAF(f.17) + 24MP CAF(f.17)
|Front camera
|24MB (f2.0)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB with microSD support
|Battery
|3,700mAh
|Software
|Not specified, most likely Android 8.0 Oreo
The Galaxy A8 Star will be an Amazon India exclusive, with general availability starting August 27. The phone will cost INR 34,990 - roughly $501 US dollars. For comparison, the OnePlus 6 is almost identical in price, or you can get a Mi Mix 2 for less. It remains to be seen if the A8 Star can out-perform those phones in terms of camera performance, but it definitely falls short everywhere else.
