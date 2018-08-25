The Internet Movie Database, or IMDB for short, is handy for looking up the cast of a film or looking over reviews. However, you've never been able to write reviews from the Android app - until now. The Play Store changelog now says, "Tap the Add Review button on User Reviews from any title to get started."
The update also has performance improvements to the main page, so opening the app should be a little quicker. You can download it from the Play Store below.
Developer: IMDb
Price: Free
