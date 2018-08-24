After years of rumors and speculation, Microsoft released Android versions of its primary Office applications back in 2015. Word, PowerPoint, and Excel for Android have undergone many changes since then, like the addition of phone support and closer feature parity to the desktop and web apps.

Microsoft PowerPoint on the Play Store

The PowerPoint and Excel apps have now passed 500 million installs on the Play Store. The apps are pre-installed on some phones and tablets, but that's still an achievement. Word passed the 500 million mark earlier this year.