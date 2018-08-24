You've already got the Google Assistant on your phone, and carry it pretty much everywhere as a result, but don't for one second think that means Google and its hardware partners are any less interested in making Assistant's reach positively ubiquitous. It's on speakers, it's on headphones, it's on countertop displays — and if you've got a new LG smart TV, you may be about to get Assistant there, too.

Back around CES, we learned that LG intended to bring Google Assistant integration to its latest lineup of TVs. It got that ball rolling with the 2018 series of AI ThinQ-enabled TVs in the US, which have given users the ability to interact with Assistant through their microphone-equipped remotes.

We knew the plan was always to bring this support to users in nations beyond just the US, but didn't have much in the way of detail aside from the note that "certain countries" would eventually be getting Assistant.

Now LG is spelling things out a lot more clearly, advising us that Australia, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom are next on the list for Google Assistant functionality. We still have at least a few weeks before users in those nations can hope to get Assistant on their compatible LG TVs, but the ball should finally get rolling sometime in Q4.

In addition to this full Assistant integration, LG is also planning to expand the ability to connect Google Home to its AI TVs. Currently available in several English-speaking nations, that functionality will spread to users in France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea before the end of the year.