We all know that the supposed "unlimited" plans offered by US carriers actually impose a large number of limits. So, you might as well get something for putting up with them. US Cellular's new Unlimited with Payback plan comes with an interesting offer. Use as much data as you want, but you can get $10 back on your next bill if you keep your usage lower.

The cost of the new unlimited plan depends on how many lines you need. A single line is $65 and four of them are as low as $40 each. That gets you "unlimited" data, which is actually 22GB in a month, at which point it switches to an unusable 2G connection. Additionally, streaming is capped at 3Mbps. That's all pretty standard for the current raft of unlimited plans.

Now, if you can keep usage on any of those lines to less than 3GB, US Cellular pays you back $10 as a bill credit. That's up to $120 off your cell service per year, but you can always blow through the limit and make use of your (sort of) unlimited data. There are, of course, taxes and fees on the account as well. Check US Cellular's site for all the details.