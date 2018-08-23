We've been hearing about a rumored Android Go phone from Samsung for a while now, and alleged pictures even leaked last month. Samsung just officially announced the Galaxy J2 Core, the company's first phone running Android Go.

The specifications are... not great. The 5-inch TFT screen has a resolution of 540x960, and the Exynos 7570 processor is over two years old at this point. The battery isn't particularly large either. The software is based on Android Go, but it still has Samsung's usual system skin and custom apps.

Specs Display 5.0" TFT, 540 x 960 Processor Exynos 7570 Cameras Rear 8MP F2.2, front 5MP F2.2 Dimensions 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm, (154g) RAM 1GB Storage 8GB with microSD expansion Software Android 8.1 Go Edition Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth® v 4.2, microUSB, Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou*)

Samsung says the phone will go on sale in Malaysia and India on August 24 (today), with more countries coming later. It's currently listed as ₹7,690.00 on Amazon India, which is similar in price to the Xiaomi Redmi 5A on Flipkart (₹6,999), which has a larger battery and three times the RAM.