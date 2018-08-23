Are you ready for a surprise? Paranoid Android/AOSPA, of long-standing ROM fame, has just pushed out a status update on the project's plans, as well as the first ever Oreo releases for the ROM. Unfortunately for the vast majority of us, they're only available for a handful of Sony phones.

Paranoid Android/AOSPA should be a very familiar name for those that ROMed back in the Jelly Bean era. The project was even pushing out releases as recently as last May, though the most recent major update was nearly a year ago.

In today's announcement — made to AOSPA's Google+ page late this morning — a representative for the project admitted "we haven’t been transparent enough with the community," but they promise to change that going forward. AOSPA's current goals are to push all its sources to GitHub, finalize the device trees for the next initial release, and work towards bug-free features.

Back in May, AOSPA's Gerrit and website went down mid-development, and the open source project had to turn to the community to pay its bills. Although the site seems to be back up, today's announcement notes that the new builds released today aren't yet available there. An entirely new site is also apparently planned.

AOSPA is placing a general call for developer help — especially those familiar with "framework development" and UI improvement. Anyone that is able and interested in contributing is asked to reach out to the open source project.

Although only a few Sony phones are getting builds today, the representative from the project notes that they "hope to expand this a bit in the coming days to weeks," but cautions that they "will be primarily focusing on Pie."

Today's Sony builds are released in an "as-is" state for the following devices: