Earlier in the month, we reported on rumors that Xiaomi was preparing to launch a subbrand offering flagship specs at affordable prices in an overt attempt to compete with OnePlus. Pocophone's first device is now official after an event in New Delhi, India, streamed live on YouTube.

The Poco F1 will start at just INR20,999 (around $300) and boasts a quite remarkable spec sheet for the money. Highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, notched 6.18-inch FHD+ display, AI dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 6/128GB for around $345 or an 8/256GB option costing $415.

Specs OS Android 8.1 Oreo / MIUI 9.6 (custom build) Display 6.18" Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) ,18.7:9, Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU Memory 6/8GB Storage 64/128/256GB Rear Cameras 12MP, f/1.9 + 5MP depth sensor, dual pixel PDAF, Dual-LED flash, HDR, 4K video at 30fps Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,000mAh Headphone Jack Yes Other USB-C, FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, stereo speakers Dimensions 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8mm Weight 180g



As well as the kind of high-end specs we've come to expect, the Poco F1 also offers LiquidCool Technology for better heat dissipation when running intensive apps such as games. There are also stereo speakers and headphone jack on board, which is more than can be said for many more expensive phones in 2018.

There's only really one area where cost-cutting is clear, and that's in the construction. The notched display with a chin is par for the course these days, but you won't find another flagship phone with a plastic rear cover. It doesn't make for the prettiest device, but with official skins and cases available, it's not the end of the world. There will also be an armored edition with a special Kevlar back (below right).

European pricing has been spotted on a Dutch retailer, showing as €399 for the 6/64GB model and €439 for 6/128GB. There are four colors to choose from: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (Kevlar black). Global availability and pricing will be announced on August 27 at events in Jakarta, Paris, and Hong Kong, while sales in India will start on August 29.