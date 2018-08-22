When the new Gmail arrived in April this year, it brought with it a quick-access side panel that integrated Calendar, Tasks and Keep right into the email platform's interface. Now, that feature is coming to Google Docs editors and Google Calendar, as well. This means that you'll be able to access compact versions of Calendar, Keep and Tasks from an expandable panel on the right-hand side of Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. As for Google Calendar, you'll get just Keep and Tasks.

The feature is a handy way to multi-task without getting lost in a befuddling mess of tabs, and appears to be slowly expanding across G Suite. The Calendar and Docs side panels don't seem to provide access to third-party G Suite extensions like Gmail's side panel, however — something we'll verify when the feature rolls out to the Android Police crew. Still, that will likely come in due time.

As for when it'll arrive, it's already showing up for some users, but Google says it hopes to give the feature visibility by rolling it out gradually over the next couple weeks.