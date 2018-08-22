Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a solid digital adaptation of a card-based board game, a throwback to PS1 era atmospheric puzzlers, a quirky life-simulator survival game, a summer-themed point and click adventure game, a challenging pixel-based arcade game, and an io game with a cute ladybug theme. Without further ado:

Kahuna

Kahuna is a digital adaptation of a classic two-player card-based board game. There are twelve islands depicted on the board, and each player will want to use their cards to place bridges between these islands, or remove an opponent's bridges. If you happen to place the majority of bridges on an island, it is yours. The player with the most islands at the end of three rounds wins. There is a single player mode for those who prefer to play by themselves, and if you would like to take on a friend in the turn-based online multiplayer mode, you can do that too.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

CONCLUSE

CONCLUSE is an atmospheric horror game that's billed by its developer as a PS1 era horror experience. You'll understand why the second you boot the game up. The graphics are purposefully low res to give it a familiar look, and if you've ever played Silent Hill 2, you should already be acquainted with the general controls. Progression relies on finding keys to unlock new areas, and there are over 60+ keys to collect. If you are a fan of games like Silent Hill or Parasite Eve, you'll want to check out this horror-based puzzler post-haste. Oh, and if you would like to check out the gameplay without putting any money down, there is a free demo on the Play Store.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One Hour One Life for Mobile

One Hour One Life for Mobile is a unique game where people get to play out an entire sixty year lifetime, one minute per year. You are of course born as a baby, and for the first few minutes, you will be entirely dependent on other players raising you to the point that you can start to do things on your own. As you grow you will be able to then have children of your own, and maybe even have a few grandkids after that.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beach Hero RPG

Beach Hero RPG is a pixel-based adventure game with a slick summer theme. It plays like any other point and click adventure game, though there are a few RPG elements mixed in. All you have to do is tap where you want to move, and tap on the people or objects you would like to interact with, and then upgrade a few stats once you progress a bit. There is no handholding, which means the fun is figuring out the best way to become a beach hero.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / no IAPs

Slime's Dream

Slime's Dream is a simple pixel-based arcade game that is a lot more challenging than it first looks. So if you enjoy difficult games, this one is for you. Your goal is to jump from one wall to the next while avoiding any obstacles in your way. You do this so you can earn the highest score possible. There is also a side goal of extra slime skins to collect, but you'll have to work on your timing if you want to unlock all of them.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece (single IAP to remove ads)

Beetle.io

Beetle.io is a cutesy io game with a clear ladybug theme. Your job is to survive as long as you can by eating the glowing dots scattered around each stage so that you can increase in size. Once you are large enough, you can jump onto smaller ladybugs to squish them. The more dots you collect and the more players you squish, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

