Samsung Pay, the most widely-accepted mobile payments platform, has turned three years old. It's now available in 24 markets across six continents, the most recent being the country of South Africa.

More than 1.3 billion transactions have been completed with the platform, which Samsung says has about 2,000 financial partners worldwide. Samsung Pay differs from competitors like Google Pay in that it can be used at many points of sale that don't have near-field communication built in by using what Samsung calls magnetic secure transmission to interact with traditional swipe-style card readers.