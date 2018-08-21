DOOGEE Enters Game Market With Brand-new S70 IP68 Game Rugged Smartphone

After delivering a great number of outstanding smartphones, DOOGEE now seems to involve another hot industry, the game market. Right, exactly the rapid-growing mobile game market! According to reliable resources, DOOGEE is planning to announce a brand-new IP68 rugged phone, DOOGEE S70, for explorers and gamers. This model is stronger and more powerful than its predecessors not only just because the optimized performance, but also the exclusive gamepad module. It is the first time for DOOGEE to combine the game element with their well-known IP68 rugged phone. Innovation that DOOGEE fans expect finally comes!

Gamepad Module Design

S70 is promoted as a game rugged phone. Compared to the former DOOGEE rugged phones, the most different innovation of S70 should be the gamepad design. It is designed in the form of module, and user can connect it to the top of the phone then S70 will turn a game console in a second. Referring to the the gamepad, it is compact and easy to operate for gathering the moving, aiming and firing simultaneously. It can be imaged how exciting it is when the adventurers get together to play games in group on the journey. This creation is a big step forward on the rugged phone road, DOOGEE makes the IP68 chunk more interesting and recreational.

Upgraded Performance and Screen

The performance of a phone is paramount for competitive gamers who need to operate ahead of their opponents. Except the IP68 water resistance and dust resistance features, it is said that DOOGEE S70 equips Helio P23 octa-core processor clocking up to 2.5GHz and 6GB big RAM to ensure smooth gaming. A 5500mAh battery, which is huger than Black Shark’s, with 24W flashing charging greatly guarantees the power and recharging speed. In addition, the 18:9 large screen may help the player discover target faster.

System Cooling

DOOGEE S70 is a game phone that a cooling system is more needed, which greatly reduces the heating phenomenon of the mobile phone during the game. Moreover, the shell of the gamepad is also hollow that the whole device will have more space to dissipate heat completely.