There's always someone in the family who could use a cheap tablet. Sure, we've been less than enthused with recent expensive, productivity-focused devices, but when you just want a convenient large screen for your apps and media, tablets are hard to beat. Whether it's grandma or the kids, one strong deal to consider is the 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10, currently reduced by $50 to $100.

Of course, the 10.1-inch tablet is already a nice value at $150 on Amazon, but when it dips down that extra half a yard (as it has only twice since last September, including most recently in April), it's even more alluring. The discount also helps to offset qualms about the tablet's Android-based Fire OS, which only comes with Amazon's store out of the box, not the Google Play Store.

Still, there are workarounds to that, and overall reviewers were pleased with the sharpness of the display for the price and solid performance, so as an Alexa-integrated media machine it could be ideal.

For those with larger storage needs, a 64GB version is available for $140 (regularly $190). In either case, the color options are black, blue or red. The deals are also available from Best Buy.

Beyond the tablet, Amazon is offering discounts on a range of its own devices, including 43% off the Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Amazon Echo Show.