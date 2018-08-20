We've given away countless Bluetooth speakers over the years, but if you're looking for a truly unique speaker, now's your chance. We've partnered with Urbanears to give away two of the company's 'Lotsen' units, which normally cost $199 a piece.

The Lotsen is the smallest speaker manufactured by Urbanears, but it's still very capable. It can function as a Bluetooth audio device, a Google Cast/Apple AirPlay target, and an AUX speaker. If you have two or more, you can have a multi-room setup. You can also save up to seven internet radio stations and Spotify playlists as presets.

The design is definitely the most striking aspect of the Lotsen. It has a boxy frame with two knobs at the top - one for volume and one for changing the preset. A variety of colors are available, including Concrete Grey, Indigo, Plant Green, Goldfish Orange, and Vynl Black. If you want to buy one for yourself, you can do so from Urbanears' website.

The contest will run from August 17th, 2018 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, August 20th, 2018. Two winners will be selected, and each will receive one Urbanears Lotsen speaker. A certain color is not guaranteed. Only residents of the United States and Canada may enter. Good luck!

Urbanears Lotsen giveaway

