These days, there are countless mid-range Chromebooks to choose from - HP's new convertible, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, the ASUS C302, and so on. But if you need a dirt cheap model, Best Buy has the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $129.99 right now.

As you can probably guess, the specifications aren't great. It has a dual-core Celeron N3060 processor, an 11.6-inch 1366x768 screen, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of eMMC storage. You can't expect much at this price, but it should handle basic productivity just fine. Even though the product page doesn't mention it, this does appear to have the Play Store.

The Chromebook 3 is a bit old at this point, but it still has plenty of life left - Google says it will continue to be supported until June 2021. You can buy it at the source link below.