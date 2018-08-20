OnePlus has opened applications for the Closed Beta program for its latest flagship. This opportunity lets users test the new versions of OxygenOS before the general public and communicate directly with the software team to report bugs or offer suggestions. It's a bit more special than the Open Beta system that you see us write about so often.

There are three requirements to be accepted into the program:

Own a OnePlus 6 Be a regular, active OnePlus forums member Be willing to "constantly communicate" with the software team (on their Slack channel) about bugs, suggestions, etc.

And that's it. If you meet those criteria, and are willing to play guinea pig for a little while, head on over to the first source link below to submit your application for consideration. Obviously, not everyone will be accepted, but it's worth a try. I, myself, will wait for the Open Betas to land.