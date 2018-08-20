ARCore's list of supported devices was just updated earlier this month, but with the introductions of so many new Android devices, a second revision for the month of August was required. Samsung's latest and greatest, the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Tab S4, are present, as are all three members of the Xperia XZ2 line and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Here's the list:

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

None of these devices are really surprising to see here, but it's worth noting that the Xperia XZ2 phones must have Android 8.0 Oreo with the August 5th, 2018 security patch or later. You can grab the latest version of ARCore from APK Mirror or via the Play Store widget below.