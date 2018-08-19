Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a dope looking auto-runner with a '20s cartoon theme, a lite version of PUBG that is only available as a soft-launch title in limited regions, and a re-release of a solid run and gun game that now has a way to remove advertisements. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Bendy in Nightmare Run is a gorgeous endless runner with a '20s cartoon theme. The gameplay is very challenging, and while the in-app purchases are on the higher side, there is no way to advance without actually putting plenty of time into the game first. The controls are intuitive, though the camera is flipped, which means you are running towards the screen instead of away. This may feel a little odd at first, but once you play a couple of rounds, things start to click.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

PUBG MOBILE LITE

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently only available in the Philippines as a soft launch title, so most readers will not be able to access it just yet. Sideloading is also out as it is region locked server-side. This means the majority of us will have to wait until it's released in our regions to see what is up. From the description, it's clear that this version cuts down on map size and the number of players in a match, which should allow for better performance on low-end devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs





Hot Guns

Do you love hectic platforming action when it is combined with destructive shooting mechanics? Well, I have some good news for you. Quantized Bit's Hot Guns fills this niche perfectly. It was just this week re-released on the Play Store as a paid upfront tile, and you even have an option to pay to remove advertisements (which you could not do in the previous release). So if you are looking for a fast-paced shooter similar to Contra or Metal Slug, you will find exactly that in this release. The graphics are pixel-based and on the simpler side, but they hardly matter as you are gunning down every enemy that is dumb enough to cross your path.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Bye Bye Sheep

Bye Bye Sheep is an adorable casual game. You must direct a group of sheep to squares of grass while also avoiding huge rolling rocks and giant chopping knives. There is a small grid of squares at the center of your screen, and randomly a small square of grass will pop up. If you tap on it, your group of sheep will run over and eat it. The problem is you will have to dodge a bunch of different obstacles while doing this, which will take some quick reflexes and plenty of luck.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Axolochi

If you are a fan of Tamagotchi games, then HyperBeard's Axolochi should be right up your alley. The kawaii theme ensures the game is adorable, and the Tamagotchi mechanics provide you with plenty of fun as you raise each of your Axolochi. The main mechanics are all here. So make sure you feed, bathe, and teach your creatures every day. This way they will grow up happy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Dawn Break -Night Witch-

I'm starting to lose count of how many Dawn Break games have been published on the Play Store as of late. Dawn Break -Night Witch- is the latest to hit the digital shelves, and it is an action RPG with a heavy Anime theme. There are over 100 levels to explore, and if you are familiar with the series, then you should be excited to hear there are three new characters to play with.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Train Merger

No Six Five's Train Merger is an enjoyable puzzle game that works a lot like 2048 in that you combine different levels of trains to get to a higher tier model. This takes balance, as each train costs money. So as you send out trains onto the track to earn more funds, you will also be tasked with creating and combining new trains so that you have more to add to the track. While this may sound a little convoluted, in practice it works out perfectly.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (single IAP to remove ads)

Klick Klack

Klick Klack reminds me of those cheap tile-based puzzle games you would win at carnivals, but instead of sliding tiles, you are rotating them. You do this so that your ball can follow a path made by the lines in each tile. Your goal is to reach a yellow dot, and once you accomplish that, the dot moves to a different location. Then it it us to you to figure out how to navigate to the next goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Fishing Quest

Fishing Quest is a Kawaii-themed fishing game that plays a heck of a lot like Ridiculous Fishing. All you have to do is send your hook down into the water, and as it starts to come up, simply move your thumb on the screen to direct the hook into each fish that you can. The more fish you collect, the bigger your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Fire Egg

Fire Egg is the latest game from 111%, and it is just as quirky as the rest of the developer's titles. It plays similarly to a brick breaker game, though you have little control where you can shoot your eggs. This is what makes the gameplay so challenging, as you have to maneuver your chicken diligently in order to avoid the continually encroaching boxes you are trying to destroy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Meow Wars: Card Battle

Meow Wars: Card Battle is a new card battle game that plays a lot like the classic physical card game War. The hand-drawn art definitely stands out, but it is the gameplay that allows this title shine. There is a multiplayer mode where you can challenge your friends online, and the story mode is great for improving your skills. There is even a cat-bot UI you can train against if you find the story mode too much to handle at first.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Stranger Cases: A Mystery Escape

Stranger Cases: A Mystery Escape is an enjoyable puzzle-based adventure game. It's a mystery game, so it will be up to you to figure out what is going on, and in order to do so, you will have to solve quite a few challenging puzzles. The first eight levels are free to play, though you will have to pony up some cash if you want to continue playing past that point.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

TENKYU

Remember the physical puzzle game Labyrinth? You would tilt the board in specific ways to try and maneuver a ball through a maze to the goal. This is exactly what VOODOO's puzzle game TENKYU plays like. Instead of tilting your device, you will use swipes on the screen to tilt each board in order to try and maneuver the ball as quickly as possible to the goal. Each stage is different, and as you progress things get more and more difficult.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Guess Face - Endless Memory Training Game

Guess Face is an endless memory game. Each match begins with a face reveal, and it is up to you to match that face one feature at a time as options are shown to you one after another. As long as you guess correctly each time, then you will eventually complete the face. But if you guess wrong, well, it's game over. There are over 1000 funny facial combinations to speculate over, and you can even see how well you perform on average in the ten days worth of statistics stored in the app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Timber Slash

Timber Slash is a simple log chopping game. Just tap on the screen each time a log moves your way, and you will chop it. Of course, things don't stay so simple, and as the game speeds up, it will be a lot more challenging to chop every log. There are additional locations to unlock, along with a few different characters, but in order to obtain them, you will have to master your timing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Angel Road

Daigo Studio has some quality story-driven games under its belt with the releases of Bluebird of Happiness and Town of Tides, and this week it has an all-new adventure game on the Play Store for all of use to explore. The title is called Angel Road, and even though it is on the shorter side, it's definitely worth playing if you enjoy JRPG style storytelling in a small bite-sized chunk. Gameplay takes a back seat to figuring out the mystery surrounding your adventure, but let me just say that this adventure is worth experiencing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

Slightly Heroes

Hatrabbit's Slightly Heroes is a new virtual reality shooting game. It is still in beta, so there may be a few unfinished features or bugs, but for the most part, it performs fine. You can play against players from all across the world in a real-time 1v1 matches, and there are plenty of arenas to choose from as your setting. You can also expect plenty of hero and weapon collection aspects, you know, since this is a free-to-play release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Wall Blast

Ketchapp sure is leaning into the casual game market hard. This week's release is called Wall Blast, and it is a casual cannon game where you fire cannonballs at upright dominoes that serve as walls. The more you can blast through, the better. As you progress, you will earn more and more powers which will allow you to shoot your cannon further and further. Ultimately your goal is to obtain the highest score possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $10.99

Hollywhoot: Idle Hollywood Parody

Hollywhoot: Idle Hollywood Parody is an idle tapping game with a clear Hollywood theme. You get to work your way up the ranks of directors, starting all the way at the very bottom. The competition will be fierce, but at least you can count on plenty of Hollywood-themed puns and characters to get you through the rough bits.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

POU: The First Smash

POU: The First Smash works somewhat like a tower defense game, but instead of placing towers, you get to destroy your enemies manually by smashing them with your finger. You will also have a few power moves at your disposal, but the central mechanic is definitely centered around smooshing the bad guy with as many of your digits as you can muster.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Hotel Transylvania Adventures - Run, Jump, Build!

The Hotel Transylvania brand now has three movies out there, and the latest is still in theaters. Thanks to its popularity there have been a few games released on the Play Store in the last few months that are serving as a way to not only tie into the recent movie but to the popularity of the entire brand. Hotel Transylvania Adventures is the latest mobile game with a Hotel Transylvania theme, and it is a casual 2D auto-runner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $74.99

Azur Lane

Azur Lane is kind of an odd game. It mixes anime characters with strategic naval battles and 2D sidescrolling shooting action, all with a heavy dose of RPG mechanics. There are more than 300 different ships to collect, and you can control each battle manually or choose to fight against the UI.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Strategy & Tactics: Dark Ages

HeroCraft's Strategy & Tactics series has had more than a few different releases in the last few years, and each version has been more polished than the last. Both the strategic gameplay and graphics keep improving with each release. Just take on look at the developer's latest title on the Play Store Strategy & Tactics: Dark Ages. It is easily more polished than the developer's original 2013 release Strategy & Tactics: WW II.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $84.99

Legend of Solgard

Legend of Solgard is a collection-based RPG, and its puzzle-filled gameplay is very similar in style to Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes. You get to form an army of heroes that are positioned in a grid layout, and by using strategic movements, you can get a leg up on your opponent's army that's planted itself right across from yours. Whoever wears down their rival wins.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Imperial Sky: Queen's Toybox

Imperial Sky: Queen's Toybox is a strategy game with a gorgeous art style that draws its inspiration from Japanese anime. Your goal is to collect and form troops that you will then battle against your many enemies. Like most free-to-play strategy games, you will have to slowly expand your base so that you can eventually build the best army in the land.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Fitness Village - The Game

Making a game out of exercising is nothing new at this point, though more options never hurt. Fitness Village works a lot like any other option out there. In order to incentivize people who don't want to work out into doing so, everyone gets to compare their progress on a global leaderboard. The nice thing is that you don't need a gym membership to compete. Every exercise in the app can be completed at home, and there is even a cool augmented reality mode for when you want to leave your house and exercise outside.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Thunderdogs

Thunderdogs is a charming pixel-based top-down shooter. It plays a lot like an io game. You join a group of players and fight it out to see who can last the longest. Generally, the goal is to obtain the highest score, and with thirty different aircraft to choose from, you should be able to find something that works best for your playstyle so that you can steamroll everyone else.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $114.99

Hyperdrome - Tactical Battle Racing

If you thought the trend of mobile fighting games that only have four moves, or MMOs with auto questing, or shooters with auto shooting and auto aim were terrible, you are going to get a kick out of Hyperdrome - Tactical Battle Racing. You see, just like those mobile fighting games that have super limited controls, this too only has a few moves at your disposal as you watch its racing action unfold. This is where the strategy gameplay comes in, as you will have to plan out when it is best to pull off your maneuvers by tapping on one of the four buttons on the bottom of the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $129.99

Gravity Rider: Space Bike Racing Game Online

Gravity Rider is obviously a knock-off of the Trials series of motorbike games, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun to play. The familiar balancing act of speeding through courses while trying to stay on your bike is just as great, and the performance of the title is so much better than Ubisoft's Trials Frontier. Sure, the in-app purchases are priced way too high, and the free-to-play mechanics can weight the title down, but at the very least the core gameplay is enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $134.99

Skyjacker – We Own the Skies

Skyjacker is an augmented reality game that uses the real-time flight data of commercial aircraft to provide a very interesting strategy game. You can grab a plane in the game by pointing your camera at one that is actually flying overhead in the sky. Not only will the game know what plane it is, but you will earn diamonds for completing specific quests with the plane. The more planes you hijack, the higher you can expect to find yourself on the leaderboard.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $139.99

Candy Patrol: Lollipop Defense

Candy Patrol: Lollipop Defense is a stationary shooting game that will have you blasting your way through wave after wave of monsters. Each monster you kill will be collected in your monsterpedia, and there are even a few boss fights to test your skills on. You can also expect to uncover plenty of new environments to play in as you make your way through the story.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $139.99

