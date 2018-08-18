Android has evolved quite a lot into the operating system we know and love today, but years ago, many enthusiasts (including me) actively plugged its earlier feature gaps via a process called "rooting." In brief, rooting allows us to make modifications at the system level—though it does so at the cost of potentially reduced security, among other risks.

About every two years we like to check in and see how many Android enthusiasts out there continue to root their devices, and here we are again. Do you (still?) root your Android phone?

Our own Facundo Holzmeister (also of HowToMen fame) recently put together a video detailing the advantages and disadvantages of rooting in 2018, and if you're interested at all in the subject, it's worth a watch.

Back in the day, most of us got root to fix perceived issues in Android, unlocking our bootloaders to install SuperSU and Xposed to tweak the system partition, add new features, or fix problems. Many of us even went so far as to flash ROMs (third-party versions of Android) to replace that system entirely. But plenty has changed over the years. Now Magisk has taken over as the go-to root solution to mitigate new root-detecting efforts like SafetyNet, and Google's first-party hardware isn't quite so friendly to enthusiast's efforts for modification anymore.

Both Android and it's associated hardware have made great strides over recent years, and reasons to root dwindle with each passing day and system update. Nonetheless, many of us continue to root their devices for particular purposes. I've personally given up on keeping my "primary" device rooted because I swap hardware too often these days for it to be feasible, but a handful of my less frequently used phones are still rooted.

What about you? We'll keep both the question and two binary options for this poll the same as always, for comparison across the years. Do you root your Android device?

Is your primary Android device (the one you use most) rooted? Yes.

No. View Results