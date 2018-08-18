About a month has passed since our last TWRP installment, and several more Android devices have joined the ranks in that time. This time around, new entrants include the HTC U12+, Xiaomi's Mi Max 3, the minuscule Unihertz Jelly Pro, as well as some Samsung and ZTE Nubia phones.

Here's the full list:

If you need to download TWRP for one of these devices, you have two options: hitting the links above or grabbing the official TWRP app via the widget below. More avid TWRP users should go for the latter, as it'll allow for easier updates.

