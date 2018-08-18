I love Google Photos and I keep recommending it left and right to anyone I know. But Photos isn't perfect and there's still a lot that the service could do to improve the user experience. For example, the ability to order photos in different ways is missing — you get reverse chronological and that's it. If you're only backing up recent images as you take them, that's not an issue, but if you're uploading older photos, it becomes near impossible to find those images and edit, share, or make albums of them. You might scroll and scroll, try to search for the date if you remember it, and sometimes nothing works. There is one little trick though.

You can't search for recently added images with keywords, but you can access them via this URL: photos.google.com/search/_tra_. If you go to this page, you'll see your images sorted by date of most recent upload, going backward from today.

So whether you're just adding a few older photos taken by another camera or you're uploading your entire image library, you now have a way to get to the recent uploads easily. The interface is the same as any other list in Google Photos, so you can multiple select, delete, share, edit date and time, edit location, add to an album, download, archive, and open any image to edit or star it.

I don't know about you, but I wish Google Photos would offer this sorting method in a more transparent manner. It makes uploading older images a less daunting task. For now, I've bookmarked this URL on my browser. Sadly, searching for "_tra_" in Photos on the web or the Android app doesn't yield the same result, you have to go to the URL directly.