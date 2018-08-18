Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a nifty app from Chris Lacy that can uncover hidden apps in your drawer, as well as new offerings from GoDaddy and Tasty. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last fortnight.

Apps

Pixel Shortcuts: Launcher/Digital Wellbeing helper

Android Police coverage: Pixel Shortcuts from Chris Lacy surfaces shortcuts to hidden apps, such as Digital Wellbeing

Pixel Shortcuts is a new tool from Chris Lacy that will uncover installed apps that don't typically show in your app drawer. So if you are eager to gain access to something like Digital Wellbeing on your Pixel, this app will surface the launcher for you. Pixel Shortcuts will even provide a few widgets you can drag to your home screen for some of these previously hidden apps you uncover.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Pixel Shortcuts is a helper utility that makes it easier to load apps already on your device that for whatever reason don't appear in your launcher. Digital Wellbeing is one such app, but there are others, especially system launchers such as Pixel Launcher, Android Launcher and Samsung Experience Home. By default these apps do not appear in the app drawer of a launcher, and can only be accessed by digging into the device's system settings.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy has a new app to help you manage your website by providing all the tools you will ever need in one place. You can check for domain availability as well as purchase new domains from the app, plus you can manage all the products you have already purchased through this new release. So if you have ever dreamed of building and editing your website from a small screen, now is your chance.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The GoDaddy mobile app is your one-stop shop to put your big idea online and watch it grow. Whether it’s your next business idea or a personal project, the app gives you the tools and help you need to succeed online – all from your mobile phone. With GoDaddy, it’s a breeze to buy a domain name, then build and manage your website. We even give you personalized advice on how to grow your online business. And you can do it all from your phone.

Tasty

Food content couldn't get any more popular. There are so many blogs and sites out there that cover food it's almost intimidating. Even the infamous Buzzfeed has gotten in on the act with its rather popular Tasty blog. Apparently, it is all the rage with Facebook users, and in order to grab as many viewers as possible, there is now an official app on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Meet your new cooking coach. Over 3000 Tasty recipes now at your fingertips; an all-new Step-By-Step instruction mode; ‘My Recipes’ page which serves as your very own mobile cookbook, and an innovative Search tool that allows you to filter by any ingredients, cuisine and social occasion you’re in the mood for.

Shorty

Michal Mroček's Shorty app is a great little release for creating shortcuts on your home screen. So if you have ever needed to link to a specific file you are working on so that you can easily access it anytime, or just want a few different shortcuts to web pages on your home screen, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Shorty allows you to pin any file from your phone or URL link to home application. Simply install Shorty and share some file or text from any application. Depending on file type you can also customize appearance of the icon. There are three possible icon styles:

text - write up to 10 characters,

thumbnail - depends on type of file,

preview - currently supported only for images.

Inware

Inware is a simple app for digging up your device's info, such as the pre-loaded Android version, Treble support, display details, hardware specs (CPU, GPU, etc.), and camera details. Personally, I often forget much of this information, and digging it up all the time off of the web can be troublesome. Inware simplifies the process, and as long as it is installed, this info is only a tap away.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Inware allows you to know your device in detail. You can find information about your device's hardware and software including:

Preloaded Android Version

Treble support

Seamless Updates support

Display Details: Resolution, Size, Aspect Ratio and more

Identifiers

CPU, RAM and more

Camera Details

And many more

Envision AI

Envision AI is an awesome app meant to help the visually impaired by acting as their eyes. This way it will be easier to recognize friends, or text, or personal objects you need to use every day. All you have to do is open up the app, point your camera at what you would like to have described to you, and then take a pic. Then the app will soon use its robotic voice to describe exactly what you took a picture of.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Envision enables people with visual impairment to live more independently. With Envision, visually impaired users can shop in supermarkets, use public transport, read menu cards in restaurants, recognise their friends, find their belongings and so much more, all on their own. Envision can process an image an extract the information user is looking for. It can read texts from any surface accurately and quickly.

Experience app for Galaxy Note9

Samsung's Experience app for Galaxy Note9 offers an easy way to check and see what the Note9 is all about. So if you are still unfamiliar with the device and wish to see what Samsung has to say about it, Experience app for Galaxy Note9 will fill that role nicely. You can demo how some of the phone's features will behave right through the app, so at the very least this hands-on experience should be more informative over a video or text.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This application is designed to provide key USP of Galaxy Note9. It lets Field Force & FSM experience features of Galaxy Note9 through their own phone.

NASA Selfies

Have you ever wanted to take a pic of your face and superimpose it onto a picture of an astronaut in space? Well, NASA has you covered. NASA Selfies is a new app from Jet Propulsion Laboratory that allows you to explore a slew of gorgeous pictures from space while also providing a ton of facts, and to top it off you can place yourself into some of these pics to show off to your friends.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

NASA Selfies is an application that allows you to explore and share captivating space images, and learn about the science behind the pictures. Browse the library of images, take a photo of yourself, and share your "space selfies" on social media. This app is launching in celebration of the 15th anniversary of its launch with a collection of infrared images captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

SuperMansion AR

Apparently Sony has some type of animated show called SuperMansion that airs on its streaming network Crackle, and it was created by a few of the Robot Chicken folks from Adult Swim. SuperMansion AR is a new augmented reality app on the Play Store that ties into this show and is probably intended for promotional use since it is free. You can expect to find an easy way to stream the Crackle show from the app, and you can also pose and take pictures with the main character from the show.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Augmented reality meets stop-motion animation! Featuring characters from the Sony Crackle Original series SuperMansion, this AR app experience allows you to pose, take pictures with, and record videos with Titanium Rex, voiced by Bryan Cranston.

Insect Identifier

Have you ever felt the need for a Shazam-style app to help you instantly identify unknown insects? Well, there is an app for that. Happimoji's Insect Identifier can tell you exactly what kind of bug you are looking at. Simply snap a pic of the unidentified insect with the app, and if the photo is clear enough, the app should tell you what type of bug it is. Like most apps of this nature the results can be a little hit or miss, but for all intents and purposes, it works well enough.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Are you looking for a professional insect identifier app? Imagine everytime you see a beautiful bug, would you like to know what bug it is? With Insect Identification, anyone can identify insects like a scientist. Just take a photo of an insect and this app will tell you exactly taxonomy of its species using machine learning technique. We only take answers from trusted professional to train our machine learning algorithm so that it can give you the best result.

Plant Identifier

Unless you are a horticulturalist, it can be tough to know every plant you see by name. This is why apps like Plant Identifier are so useful. All you have to do is take a photo of the plant, and then the app should be able to tell you exactly what it is. So if you are interested in identifying plants by their flowers and leaves, or would like to know the name of a particular tree in your neighborhood, Plant Identifier should come in very handy.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Are you looking for a professional plant identifier app? Have you ever asked yourself what plant is this? With Plant Identification, anyone can identify plants like a scientist. This app will help you identify any plant, including flowers, leaves and trees you see everyday but never know their names. It is also very simple to use. Just take a photo of a plant and this app will tell you exactly taxonomy of its species using machine learning technique.

Channels DVR

Channels DVR is a new Android TV app from Fancy Bits that lets you watch live TV as well as record it. The service costs $8 a month, and the first month is free. This way you can give it a go without spending any money at first. Like most traditional DVRs, you can record in one place while watching in another. You can also set the app to record your favorite sports teams, as well as specific shows or individual episodes. There's 21 days worth of guide data always on hand, and you'll never have to worry about scheduling problems with your favorite TV content ever again as you can micromanage from the comfort of your phone with this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Cut the cord without missing your shows. You don't have to lose your DVR just because you canceled your cable. Channels DVR lets you watch live and recorded TV on any TV or device in your home, or even away from home. It's the cord cutting tool that your family has been looking for.

Ava - Kid Screen Time Mentor (Preschool - Grade 1)

Now that school is starting up again, it may be time to try and limit your little one's amount of recreational phone and tablet use. This is where Ava - Kid Screen Time Mentor comes in to save the day. It works like a parental control app. Simply plug in the time limits you wish for your child to abide by, and you should be set. Just make sure you have a good understanding of how the device you are limiting works.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $8.99

--

Is your child aged 2-7 years old? Just in time for Back to School - our lovable "Ava the Hare" can help increase the quality of your child's screen time. Ava is a new kind of parental control app, designed for parents who understand that devices have a wonderful potential to help educate their kids--if used correctly. With Ava, you are fully in control - even from your own device thanks to our cross-device capabilities.

Beat Maker Pro - music maker drum pad

It feels like MWM has been releasing a new music app every week, and surprisingly they are often suitable for many different musical genres. This week I have Beat Maker Pro - music maker drum pad, and if you couldn't tell by the title, it is indeed a drum pad app. There are more than a few different sound packs to choose from, and there are even a few tutorials to get beginners started.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $40.99

--

The easiest way to master the art of beat-making in no time. You're a music maker / a beat maker? Meet Beat Maker Pro, your new favorite drum pad app to make music and create beats directly on your device. This pro app will teach you all the secrets to create your own songs on the go and play tracks from all genres (dubstep, trap, EDM...).

DC Universe

Leave it to Warner Bros. to not bother with adding a description to its latest app on the Play Store. You'd think a major corporation could muster up the manpower to describe its apps, but that must be too much trouble. Good thing I am here to help. Once I installed DC Universe, it was clear that it's intended for a subscription service to a yet to be released. A paid membership will grant you access to original DC content like live action shows for Titans, Young Justice, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Star Girl, and Harley Quinn. You can pre-order an annual membership right here, though it is going to cost you a little under $5 a month. Let's just hope this content turns out better than DC's current movies and TV shows.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $7.99 - $74.99

--

DC Universe.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Android Police coverage: Nvidia is testing a Shield TV app with virtual remote, mousepad, and keyboard [APK Download]

Finally, there is a proper app to control the Nvidia Shield TV. It is still in testing, so it doesn't actually work yet, but considering my physical Shield TV remote continually loses connectivity to my Shield TV, it would seem a non-working remote is the norm. It's not like it matters anyway, as the constant WiFi disconnections that have been plaguing my device ever since the last UI update have made the Shield TV a chore to use regardless of its horrible remote options.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Control your NVIDIA SHIELD TV with your mobile device. The SHIELD TV app enhances your GeForce NOW experience by including a virtual trackpad and keyboard to make logging into services like STEAM, Blizzard, and U-Play quick and easy.

SHIELD remote buttons: D-pad (up/down/right/left), Home, Back, Start (Play/Pause)

Virtual Mousepad (for navigating GeForce NOW, GameStream, and Android apps)

Virtual Keyboard (US English)

AR Stickers: Stranger Things

Android Police coverage: AR Stickers v1.3 reduces app size by 86% by making Star Wars and Stranger Things packs optional [APK Download]

Google's AR Stickers are still limited to Pixel devices, but if you happen to own one, I'm sure you'll be glad to hear that there are a few more sticker packs to take advantage of this week. So if you are a huge Stranger Things fan, you will definitely want to throw some of your favorite characters from the show into your photos by taking advantage of the new AR Stickers: Stranger Things app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Create epic scenes as you team up with your favorite characters from Netflix's Stranger Things. This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

AR Stickers: The Last Jedi

Android Police coverage: AR Stickers v1.3 reduces app size by 86% by making Star Wars and Stranger Things packs optional [APK Download]

AR Stickers: The Last Jedi is another augmented reality sticker app from Google this week, and it, of course, focuses on the characters from the latest mainline Star Wars movie. You will still need the original AR Stickers app installed to use this pack, but if you are a huge Star Wars nerd and haven't lost interest in the series after the short-sided changes in storytelling and direction for the series, this pack should fit the bill nicely.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Battle Stormtroopers and team up with your favorite characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

Moto Face Unlock

Android Police coverage: Moto Face Unlock app hits the Play Store

Moto Face Unlock was recently listed on the Play Store, and most likely it's so the app can receive regular updates without the need for your carrier to update over the air. Face unlock isn't much of a new feature for most phones, but it's always a welcome sight to see more manufacturer apps on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Moto Face Unlock lets you conveniently unlock your device by simply looking at the display. It’s quick & easy to set up. Find it under device security settings.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Companion

As an avid player of Final Fantasy XIV, I'm surprised to find out that an Android companion app was only just released this week. The app is useful for chatting with other players, scheduling events, item management, a functional market board, and an easy way to report bugs. Like I said, this is a companion app, so most of these features tend to be expected, though I have to say it is nice to have such a useful app for the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

--

The official FINAL FANTASY XIV Companion app helps you keep in touch with your friends and prepare for adventure, anytime, anywhere. Access your in-game friend list, chat with fellow adventurers, make and share plans using the event list, manage your items, and browse the market board.

Daily Board

Daily Board is a new app from Samsung that will provide useful information on your Galaxy tablet when it is docked. You can also set specific photos to show in the background if you like. So not only can you sit back and enjoy a slideshow of your family, but you can also take a few quick glances to check the weather and the time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

When you place your tablet on the 'pogo charging dock,' the Daily Board gives you access to information that you will find useful in your daily life, as well as photos at all times.

ASUS Cover 4.0 for ZenFone 4

ASUS Cover 4.0 for ZenFone 4 s a tie-in app for the official ASUS Cover accessory for the ZenFone 4. It may still work with other covers, but only official support of all features is expected when you use the ASUS Cover. Really, the only reason this app is on the store is the same as every other manufacturer app. It's easier to update on the Play Store instead of relying on the carriers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Note: Use an official ASUS Cover accessory for ZenFone 4 to experience the full features of ASUS Cover 4.0 app. If you use a non-official cover accessory, some functions may not work properly. Check out the official ASUS website to see/order the latest official cover accessory.

Philips Fashion lighting VR

Philips Fashion lighting VR is a promotional virtual reality app for Philips retail lighting. You can learn how dynamic lighting settings can create motives and actions, which can be helpful if you are actually considering new lighting for your store. And hey, if you do plunk down your money on such a system, you'll be able to take advantage of the next app listed in this roundup to control your entire setup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Discover what lighting can do in fashion stores. Lighting is essential part of in-store design. Using the right lighting, you can attract shoppers into your store, engage them while browsing inside and even convert them into happy and satisfied buyers. Using our Fashion Retail VR experience discover more about the power of light.

Philips Lighting NEORemote

The Philips Lighting NEORemote ties into Philips NEO lighting control systems so that you can control your lighting with ease. Simply install the app on your Android tablet or phone and a world of options will open up for you and your smart lights.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

NEORemote is a dedicated Android remote for the NEO lighting control systems. The remote provides access to the command line, shortcut pages, submasters and the master cue list playbacks on both phone and tablet devices.

Notes: Write Any Ideas and Make Quick Notes

The Alctel's Notes app is another new release on the Play Store from a manufacturer. More than likely the app already comes installed on newer Alctel phones, but now that it is on the Play Store quick updates won't be a problem. Oh, and if you want to use this on a different device, you can't. It is only intended for Alctel devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Notes is a super simple and free download notepad app for easy note taking on your Android smartphone. It provides a quick and simple notepad editing experience and actively reminds you of saved notes so you'll never miss anything important. Besides, this could be the perfect place to store your private files.

