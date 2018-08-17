OnePlus will partner with T-Mobile to sell its forthcoming OnePlus 6T, according to a report from CNET. The follow-up to the OnePlus 6, released in May, is expected to be available in October. T-Mobile will be OnePlus' first US carrier partner, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to gain market share.

The OnePlus 6, like other OnePlus devices before it, is compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T, but isn't sold in the stores of either. The 6T carried by T-Mobile will apparently be a separate model from the device's global release, tweaked and optimized to better run on T-Mobile's network.

Thanks to its devices' high-end specs and design paired with aggressive pricing, OnePlus has already made impressive headway in the US market. A presence at retail locations could provide a significant boost to sales. In keeping with the price trajectory of previous OnePlus releases, the OnePlus 6T is planned to retail for $550, an increase of about $20 over the previous model. Pricing isn't finalized, however. The phone is to launch in October, but could be delayed if it doesn't get "technical approval" from T-Mobile.