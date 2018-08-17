Assistant-powered displays are a thing now, and they may actually be a pretty good thing. However, Google itself hasn't announced any smart display products. That could change later this year, according to a new report.

Sources tell the Nikkei Asian Review that Google is on track to launch an Assistant smart display that would compete with the Amazon Echo Show in time for the holiday season. It will allegedly be part of the Google Home family, offering similar functionality to the new Lenovo smart display. Google reportedly wants to ship 3 million of the devices, which would be a considerable number for smart displays. Analysts estimate that Amazon only managed to move about 315,000 Echo Show units int he first year.

Google recently pulled ahead of Amazon in the smart speaker space, which could give the upcoming smart display a chance to define this emerging product category. If this report is accurate, it's likely we'll see the smart display at Google's October hardware event.